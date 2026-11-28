Alhaji Raheem Babatunde Fatai, the new LEAMSP national president, raised alarm over the seeming poor performance of secondary school students in science subjects

Raheem spoke to Legit.ng's correspondent at a quiz competition organised to mark the 5th anniversary of the Imamship of Oke-Odo land in Lagos

The veteran educator called for collective action to reverse a trend he described as a threat to Nigeria's global competitiveness

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Alimosho, Lagos State - Fatai Raheem, the newly elected national president of the League of Muslim School Proprietors Worldwide (LEAMSP), has called on education stakeholders in Nigeria to take urgent steps to improve science education in the country's secondary schools.

Raheem made this call on Thursday, November 26, 2026, while speaking at a quiz competition for secondary school students held in Oke-Odo, Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State. The event was organised by the Office of the Grand Chief Imam of Oke-Odo land as part of activities marking the 5th anniversary of the Imamship.

Alhaji Fatai Raheem, the newly elected national president of LEAMSP, urges education stakeholders to strengthen science education in Nigerian secondary schools. Photo credit: Raheem Fatai

Source: Facebook

LEAMSP president decries poor science performance

Speaking to Legit.ng on the sidelines of the event, Raheem, popularly called RBF, expressed concern over the persistently poor performance of secondary school students in science subjects across many parts of Nigeria. He described the situation as a serious national concern, saying that effective teaching and learning of science was central to the country's growth.

He said:

"As the outcome of this quiz competition has shown, we must be deliberate about strengthening science education to drive sustainable societal development.

"The declining performance of secondary school students across many parts of Nigeria, particularly in science subjects, is a cause for concern. There must be a collective commitment to addressing this challenge and reversing the trend to ensure that our students can compete effectively in the global environment."

Raheem calls for improved science education

Raheem, who has over 30 years of teaching experience, urged all stakeholders, including school owners, teachers, and policymakers, to take shared responsibility for improving how science is taught and learnt in Nigerian schools. The Oyo-born LEAMSP helmsman stressed that the downward trend in student performance could only be reversed through deliberate and coordinated efforts across the education sector.

Raheem's remarks at the anniversary event underscored broader challenges facing Nigeria's public and private secondary school system, particularly around equipping students with the scientific knowledge needed to participate in an increasingly competitive world.

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Ogungbayi calls for youth empowerment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the Board Chairman of MIMS Educational Resources Limited, urged Nigerians to invest more in the education and development of young people, arguing that the country's future depends on how well it supports its youth today.

Ogungbayi made the remarks at the Nigeria Is Ours National Development Conversation and Book Presentation, held at the NIEE Resource Centre in Lagos. The event was organised by journalist and author Ridwan Adeola Yusuf and centred on the theme 'Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship and Security for National Development'.

Serving as chairman of the occasion, Ogungbayi said every Nigerian child deserved access to quality education regardless of background, and that empowering young people was one of the most effective ways to address the country's challenges.

Source: Legit.ng