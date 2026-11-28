Veteran Yoruba actor Papi Luwe opened up about a pivotal moment when he considered relocating out of Nigeria

He revealed what fellow actor Adebayo Salami said to him that changed his mind about leaving the country

The actor also shared candid thoughts on polygamy, his two wives, and what drew him to Nollywood in the first place

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as Papi Luwe, revealed that he once seriously considered leaving Nigeria and that a conversation with a respected colleague made him stay.

Speaking in an interview with actress Biola Bayo on Friday, November 27, Papi Luwe said actor Adebayo Salami, widely known as Oga Bello, played a defining role in shaping his career and his decision to remain in the country.

Papi Luwe shares candid views on polygamy, his two wives. Credit: pejuogunmola/papiluwe

Source: Instagram

"If I say the story of my life and I don't mention Adebayo Salami, then I'd be an ingrate. I had always wanted to leave the country, but he said I shouldn't, that I will make it in Nigeria. It's rare to find someone like him," he said.

Papi Luwe on his wives and polygamy

The actor also got candid about his personal life, revealing that actress Peju Ogunmola, his wife, and his first wife share a remarkably close bond, describing their relationship as being like sisters.

He attributed the harmony in his household to his easy-going temperament, insisting that he is not easily provoked.

"There is nothing a woman can do that'd anger me. There's no one I can't live with. If we make mistakes, we'll correct each other. Love doesn't get angry," he said.

On how his marriage to Peju came about, Papi Luwe admitted the union was not something either of them anticipated.

"If anyone had told me my wife and I would end up together, we would both have argued," he said.

He also offered a word of caution to anyone considering polygamy, stressing that it requires genuine commitment and financial readiness.

"Anyone who wants to have more than one wife must be ready to take care of them. Don't try it if you know that it will ruin you," he advised.

Papi Luwe reveals he and Peju Ogunmola had no plans to marry each other. Credit: pejuogunmola

Source: Instagram

His early days in Nollywood

Reflecting on his career beginnings, Papi Luwe said the industry looked very different when he started out, with little financial reward attached to the work.

"During our time, we weren't making money. We were doing it for passion. I've lost count of my productions," he said.

His story is a reminder of how deeply rooted some of Nollywood's most enduring figures are in the craft itself, long before commercial success became part of the equation.

Watch Papi Luwe's interview with Biola Adebayo below:

Odunlade Adekola honours Peju Ogunmola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola honoured Peju Ogunmola at the OAFP awards ceremony in Abeokuta.

The event, held on December 8, saw Adekola invite her on stage and ask guests to give her a standing ovation, which they did in a show of respect.

The recognition came months after the actress lost her only child, with colleagues also visiting her Ibadan home before she later returned to Nollywood with strength.

Source: Legit.ng