OPay says eligible customers will receive a pop-up notification on their mobile app homepage to access the N50,000 monthly government support

Customers who do not see the notification are not eligible, while the fintech company says it does not determine beneficiaries

The federal government says beneficiaries will receive N50,000 monthly through approved financial service providers

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OPay has told Nigerians how to find out whether they qualify for the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash support under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The fintech company said on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, via its official X account, that eligible customers would see a pop-up notification directly on their OPay app homepage.

OPay tells customers how to confirm if they qualify for NERSI payments. Photo: Opay

Source: UGC

Customers are required to tap the notification and follow the steps displayed to complete the process.

OPay said:

"The N50,000 monthly Federal Government cash support is available only to eligible citizens. Eligible customers will see a pop-up notification on their OPay app homepage. Kindly click on the pop-up to proceed with the next steps.

"Kindly note that customers who are unable to see the feature on the app are not eligible for it. Please note that we do not determine your eligibility."

Customers can also check their eligibility by dialling *955*20#. Those who need further assistance were directed to the NERSI helpline on 07000222222.

OPay warns against NERSI scams

The company also raised the alarm over fraudsters attempting to exploit the relief programme. OPay said it would never ask customers for their PINs or one-time passwords (OTPs) as part of the payment process and warned Nigerians against paying anyone who claims they can secure selection on their behalf.

Customers were also advised not to click on suspicious links circulating online, Tribune reports.

How the FG's NERSI payments work

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced on October 30, 2026, that NERSI payments had begun. The scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on vulnerable Nigerian households amid rising living costs.

Doro said selected recipients would first receive an SMS requesting their consent before funds were transferred into their bank accounts or mobile wallets. No application, registration fee or agent is required to access the support.

OPay says customers without app notifications are not eligible. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The approved digital financial service providers and their USSD codes are:

ALAT by Wema – *94523# MoMo PSB – *6710# NairaGram – *72600# OPay – 95520# Moniepoint – *557327#

The minister also cautioned Nigerians against sharing sensitive details such as PINs or Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) with unauthorised individuals.

FirstBank launches credit scheme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FirstBank has partnered with technology retailer Pointek to help Nigerians purchase smartphones, laptops and household appliances through its Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) scheme.

The partnership allows eligible customers to obtain financing through FirstEase, FirstBank’s digital lending solution, and spread payments over three to six months instead of paying the full cost upfront.

Speaking at the partnership launch, Okonkwo said the initiative represents a shift in the bank’s retail lending strategy towards financing specific products rather than providing conventional cash loans.

Source: Legit.ng