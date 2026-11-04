Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Opay Shares How Nigerians Can Check Eligibility, Access FG’s N50,000 Monthly Cash Support
Money

Opay Shares How Nigerians Can Check Eligibility, Access FG’s N50,000 Monthly Cash Support

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • OPay says eligible customers will receive a pop-up notification on their mobile app homepage to access the N50,000 monthly government support
  • Customers who do not see the notification are not eligible, while the fintech company says it does not determine beneficiaries
  • The federal government says beneficiaries will receive N50,000 monthly through approved financial service providers

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

OPay has told Nigerians how to find out whether they qualify for the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash support under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The fintech company said on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, via its official X account, that eligible customers would see a pop-up notification directly on their OPay app homepage.

OPay explains how Nigerians can check eligibility for the FG's N50,000 monthly cash support.
OPay tells customers how to confirm if they qualify for NERSI payments. Photo: Opay
Source: UGC

Customers are required to tap the notification and follow the steps displayed to complete the process.

Read also

Full list of all the platforms and USSD codes Nigerians can use to access FG’s N50,000 grant

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

OPay said:

"The N50,000 monthly Federal Government cash support is available only to eligible citizens. Eligible customers will see a pop-up notification on their OPay app homepage. Kindly click on the pop-up to proceed with the next steps.
"Kindly note that customers who are unable to see the feature on the app are not eligible for it. Please note that we do not determine your eligibility."

Customers can also check their eligibility by dialling *955*20#. Those who need further assistance were directed to the NERSI helpline on 07000222222.

OPay warns against NERSI scams

The company also raised the alarm over fraudsters attempting to exploit the relief programme. OPay said it would never ask customers for their PINs or one-time passwords (OTPs) as part of the payment process and warned Nigerians against paying anyone who claims they can secure selection on their behalf.

Customers were also advised not to click on suspicious links circulating online, Tribune reports.

Read also

How to check if you qualify for FG’s N50,000 monthly cash support

How the FG's NERSI payments work

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced on October 30, 2026, that NERSI payments had begun. The scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on vulnerable Nigerian households amid rising living costs.

Doro said selected recipients would first receive an SMS requesting their consent before funds were transferred into their bank accounts or mobile wallets. No application, registration fee or agent is required to access the support.

OPay issues fresh warning to Nigerians over fraudulent NERSI payment agents.
OPay says customers without app notifications are not eligible. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The approved digital financial service providers and their USSD codes are:

  1. ALAT by Wema – *94523#
  2. MoMo PSB – *6710#
  3. NairaGram – *72600#
  4. OPay – 95520#
  5. Moniepoint – *557327#

The minister also cautioned Nigerians against sharing sensitive details such as PINs or Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) with unauthorised individuals.

FirstBank launches credit scheme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FirstBank has partnered with technology retailer Pointek to help Nigerians purchase smartphones, laptops and household appliances through its Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) scheme.

Read also

FG releases list of 5 digital banks Nigerians can access N50k monthly cash support

The partnership allows eligible customers to obtain financing through FirstEase, FirstBank’s digital lending solution, and spread payments over three to six months instead of paying the full cost upfront.

Speaking at the partnership launch, Okonkwo said the initiative represents a shift in the bank’s retail lending strategy towards financing specific products rather than providing conventional cash loans.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Naira
Hot:
Sherrill redmon Nigerian agricultural quarantine service Good evening message Things girlfriend happy Lisa boothe