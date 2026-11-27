AdvoKC Foundation and seven partner organisations announced a Lagos Governorship Hustings scheduled for 4 December 2026

Candidates from seven parties will face questions from women, young people, and civil society groups at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja

The event forms part of a wider project tracking candidate promises and advocating for a Gender Composition Bill across the South-West

AdvoKC Foundation, alongside seven partner organisations, will host the Lagos Governorship Hustings on Friday, 4 December 2026 at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, bringing governorship candidates face to face with women, young people, and civil society representatives ahead of the Lagos State governorship election.

The partner organisations include Nigeria Info FM, Enough is Enough Nigeria, The Future Project, Learn Politics, PoliZ, Digital Future Development Initiative, and the Development for Underserved Communities Foundation (DUC Foundation).

Governorship candidates from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied People's Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are expected to present their plans for the state.

Lagos holds the largest voter register of any state in Nigeria. Figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in October 2026 put the number of registered voters at 7,488,633. INEC's final list shows 17 parties fielding governorship candidates for the election, which is scheduled for 6 February 2027.

What the hustings will cover

The organisers have described the event as an accountability exercise rather than a debate. Each candidate will participate in a curated policy conversation led by a moderator, followed by an Open Mic session in which civil society organisations and journalists can put follow-up questions directly to them. Questions will focus on issues affecting women, young people, and vulnerable communities.

"We are not organising a debate. We are creating a public record of what candidates want Lagosians to believe, what they promise to do, and what citizens can hold them accountable for. The Hustings is the beginning of the accountability journey, not the end of it," said Habib Sheidu, Project Director at AdvoKC Foundation.

The hustings marks the conclusion of the first phase of AdvoKC Foundation's project, Strengthening Women and Youth Political Power Through Promise Tracking, Policy Advocacy, and Public Participation.

Gender composition bill progress

A central strand of the project has been advocacy for a proposed Gender Composition Bill across the South-West and Edo State. The bill proposes that neither gender should hold less than 35% of political and public appointments, covering commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, and positions on government boards, commissions, councils, and agencies. It would also require appointing authorities to report annually on gender representation.

In Ogun State, the Gender Balance in Political and Public Offices Bill, 2026 (H.B. No. 037/OG/2026), sponsored by Majority Leader Hon. Yusuf Sherif Abiodun, passed its First Reading on 21 August 2026. In Edo State, AdvoKC Foundation secured executive-level support after engaging the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and the Office of the First Lady.

Attendance at the hustings is by invitation only. The event will, however, be streamed live on the AdvoKC Foundation YouTube channel.

Source: Legit.ng