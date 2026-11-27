The Nigeria Immigration Service released the Subject to Regularisation visa fees for long-term employment and residence in 2026

The United Kingdom topped the list with the highest STR fee, well ahead of the second-ranked country

Several African and Asian nations appeared alongside major Western powers in the top 10

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Immigration Service has published the Subject to Regularisation (STR) visa fees for 2026, revealing how much foreign nationals from different countries must pay for long-term employment and residence in the country.

The figures, released by the Nigeria Immigration Service cover work-related visa categories and are expressed in United States dollars.

A statistics platoform, StatiSense data series, shared the details via its X handle X on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

The Nigeria Immigration Service publishes its 2026 STR visa fees. Photo credit: on Service @nigimmigration

Source: UGC

UK tops Nigeria's STR visa fee list

The United Kingdom carries the highest STR fee of any country on the list, at $1,053. The United Arab Emirates comes in second at $750, while Israel is third at $397.

The gap between the top two and the rest of the list is significant, with the fourth-ranked country, the Central African Republic, charged at $335.

The United States sits fifth on the list at $270, followed by Bangladesh and India, both at $253. Burundi, Malawi, and Russia each carry a fee of $250, placing them jointly at eighth, ninth, and tenth positions respectively.

Full list of the top 10 STR fees

The complete ranking of the ten countries with the highest STR visa fees for long-term employment and residence in Nigeria in 2026 is as follows:

1. United Kingdom — $1,053 2. United Arab Emirates — $750 3. Israel — $397 4. Central African Republic — $335 5. United States — $270 6. Bangladesh — $253 7. India — $253 8. Burundi — $250 9. Malawi — $250 10. Russia — $250

The list includes nations from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, reflecting the range of nationalities seeking long-term work and residence status in Nigeria.

The fees are subject to regularisation charges as defined by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Nigeria releases 23 categories of visa classes foreigners can apply for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Short Visit Visas allow travel for up to 90 days across various fields, including business, tourism, and academic exchanges.

The application pathways are strictly split between traditional embassy processing and a digital e-Visa platform.

The Nigeria Immigration Service notes that all short-stay visas issued via the e-Visa channel are strictly non-extendable.

Source: Legit.ng