Rice prices in markets showed mixed movements across imported and local varieties

A 50kg bag of imported long-grain rice now sells for N53,375 in Lagos, while Nigerian-manufactured rice held its price steady

Price changes were recorded across 50kg, 25kg, paint and derica quantities

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Rice prices in Lagos have recorded fresh changes, with some imported varieties becoming more expensive while locally manufactured rice maintained its previous price.

Data for October shows that a 50kg bag of imported long-grain rice sells for N53,375, compared with its September average of N53,281.25.

Lagos releases fresh rice prices for the fourth week of October 2026. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

This represents an increase of N93.75.

Imported short-grain rice also increased to N50,800 per 50kg bag from its September average of N50,712.50.

However, Nigerian-manufactured rice remained unchanged at N51,285.71 per 50kg bag.

The figures show that imported long-grain rice remains the most expensive among the three varieties with available 50kg price data.

New prices of 25kg bags

The price changes were also reflected in the 25kg category.

A 25kg bag of imported long-grain rice sells for N26,687.50, up from its September average of N26,640.63.

Imported short-grain rice costs N25,400, compared with N25,380 previously.

Nigerian manufactured rice remained unchanged at N25,642.86 per 25kg bag.

Eko rice was listed at N31,000 for a 25kg bag.

Full rice price list in Lagos

The following are the prices recorded in the fourth week of October 2026:

50kg Nigerian manufactured rice: N51,285.71

50kg imported long-grain rice: N53,375

50kg imported short-grain rice: N50,800

25kg Nigerian manufactured rice: N25,642.86

25kg imported long-grain rice: N26,687.50

25kg imported short-grain rice: N25,400

25kg Eko rice: N31,000

4.15kg paint of Nigerian manufactured rice: N4,316.67

4.15kg paint of imported long-grain rice: N4,387.50

4.15kg paint of imported short-grain rice: N4,244.44

One derica of Nigerian manufactured rice (0.75kg): N808.33

One derica of imported long-grain rice (0.75kg): N875

One derica of imported short-grain rice (0.75kg): N805.56

Lagos households get fresh updates on the cost of buying rice in October. Photo: adra

Source: Getty Images

Prices of rice per paint and derica

For consumers buying rice in smaller quantities, a 4.15kg paint of Nigerian manufactured rice sells for N4,316.67, unchanged from its September average.

Imported long-grain rice costs N4,387.50, down from N4,409.38, while imported short-grain rice increased to N4,244.44 from N4,216.67.

For a 0.75kg derica, Nigerian-manufactured rice sells for N808.33, compared with N810.42 in September.

Imported long-grain rice declined to N875 from N877.81, while imported short-grain rice fell to N805.56 from N806.94.

The figures indicate mixed movements in rice prices across different quantities, with some varieties recording marginal increases while others became slightly cheaper.

Enugu, Kwara lead as food prices soar across Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's food inflation climbed to 20.31%, the sixth straight monthly increase, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure is 2.79 percentage points higher than the 17.52% recorded in the previous month.

The NBS linked the rise to higher average prices for a range of everyday food items, including crayfish, fresh pepper, onions, carrots, rice, water yam, tomatoes, garri, plantain, beef, and eggs.

Source: Legit.ng