Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election, has called on his counterparts in the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso in his move to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

The former vice president made the call while delivering his world press conference monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 5, on his recent revelation concerning the academic record of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University.

Atiku also called on traditional rulers and political and religious leaders to join him in his campaign against President Tinubu in relation to his academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

He then expressed his conviction and commitment to democracy, adding that he was fighting for Nigeria, the country that he dearly loved.

According to Atiku:

“People look up to us to respect the rules and defend them.”

The former vice president recently secured a court ordered compelling the Chicago State

Source: Legit.ng