A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the APC's Bayelsa West senatorial candidacy of High Chief Fidelis Agbiki over eligibility concerns

Petitioners told the court that Agbiki was not a registered APC member and failed to resign from a political appointment before the primary

The ruling has deepened divisions within the APC in Bayelsa West, with party stakeholders pointing fingers at key political figures over the candidacy

A Federal High Court in Abuja has voided the senatorial candidacy of High Chief Fidelis Agbiki, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Bayelsa West in the 2027 general elections, following a legal challenge to his eligibility.

Presiding judge Hon. Justice Mohammed Garba Umar delivered the ruling after petitioners raised two principal objections to Agbiki's emergence as the party's candidate. First, they alleged that his name did not appear in the APC's membership register as submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), meaning he was not a recognised party member. Second, they argued that he failed to step down from a political appointee role before taking part in the senatorial primary election.

Court sacks APC Bayelsa West senatorial candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC primary: Court finds breach of Electoral Act

The Sun reported that Justice Umar upheld the petition, finding that the process through which Agbiki emerged as the APC's candidate did not meet due process standards and violated provisions of the Electoral Act.

The ruling has set off fresh turmoil within the APC in Bayelsa West. Party stakeholders have directed blame at Governor Douye Diri, his deputy Peter Akpe, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Heineken Lokpobiri, accusing the three of imposing Agbiki, who was described as a 78-year-old with no prior political experience, on the party and the people of the district against the wishes of members.

Boost for Senator Dickson

The court's decision is widely seen as a major setback for the APC in Bayelsa West and a political boost for Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

With the APC's candidate nullified, Dickson's path to retaining his Senate seat has become considerably clearer ahead of the 2027 elections.

Court sacks Seriake Dickson's major opposition candidate in the 2027 senatorial race Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng