Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo addressed her fans in an Instagram post, urging them to stop requesting that she take legal action against her critics

Ojo shared that her faith guides her response to public attacks, saying God has consistently fought her battles without her lifting a finger

The post follows a string of public controversies, including a Lagos party incident and an ongoing dispute with actress Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has a message for her supporters, telling them to stop asking her to arrest people who come for her online.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, to address the growing calls from fans to take legal action against critics and provocateurs.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo speaks on handling critics and relying on her faith amid public controversies. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The post was accompanied by an AI-generated image of Iyabo Ojo dressed in royal attire, reinforcing the regal tone of her message.

The actress acknowledged that her fans act out of genuine concern, but she made clear that retaliating against every aggressor is not something she intends to do.

"I don't know how many times I need to say this: Stop asking me to arrest nuisances. I know you care, you worry but please just allow God fight his battles," she wrote.

Why Iyabo Ojo is letting God handle it

The actress, who has built a prominent profile both in film and on social media, explained that her faith shapes how she handles criticism and confrontation.

She said she has learnt to trust that divine intervention will address her battles more effectively than any personal response could.

She also pointed out a practical concern that acting against her detractors could easily be weaponised against her.

"If I start arresting people, some of you will still come out to say I am abusing power," she noted.

Iyabo Ojo described herself as a leader who cannot afford to be rattled by every person who seeks to provoke her.

"I am a leader, a Queen in my kingdom. You cannot react to every coward who throws a stone at you. I sit pretty on my throne and allow the universe to deal with the roaches," she wrote.

Iyabo Ojo addresses supporters, critics and ongoing controversies surrounding her public life. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Context behind Iyabo Ojo's post

The statement arrives amid a period of heightened public scrutiny for the actress.

A recent encounter at a Lagos party, where a traditional ruler refused to shake her hand, generated significant discussion on social media and drew varying reactions from fans and commentators.

Iyabo Ojo has also been locked in a prolonged public dispute with fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin.

The feud has escalated through social media exchanges, mutual accusations and legal proceedings.

In September 2026, a Lagos State High Court granted an interim order restraining Anjorin from publishing photographs of Ojo's grandson and content relating to Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, her husband, Juma Jux, and their child.

With her latest post, Iyabo Ojo appears to be drawing a firm line, choosing restraint and faith over public confrontation, while calling on her fanbase to follow her lead.

Read Iyabo Ojo's Instagram post below:

Iyabo Ojo apologises over viral handshake encounter with monarch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo apologised after a viral video showed the Olu of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, declining her handshake at Mummy Glee’s 10th wedding anniversary on November 22, 2026.

Explaining the incident on Instagram, she said she had approached the table to greet someone she recognised as HRM Oloto and did not know a king was among those seated there.

Iyabo expressed regret if she had caused any offence, insisted that she meant no disrespect to the monarch or his culture, and promised to be more mindful of how she greets people.

Source: Legit.ng