Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde opened up about the pressure his wife faced from her mother over having a son after two daughters

Makinde said cultural expectations from his mother-in-law drove discussions that lasted more than five years before he and his wife acted

The governor and his wife studied the Shettles theory and bought ovulation kits as part of their efforts to have a boy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan Oyo State - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde revealed that he bought a book on conceiving a male child after years of pressure from family members who expected them to have a son.

Makinde recounted how he and his wife, Tamunominini, went as far as studying the Shettles theory and buying ovulation kits in their bid to have a boy.

Seyi Makinde says family pressure over having a son led him and his wife to explore ways to conceive a boy. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The APM presidential candidate disclosed this during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The governor said he originally wanted only one child, but agreed to have a second after his wife pushed back. When their second child also turned out to be a girl, he said he was entirely content and did not attach any importance to the gender of his children.

"Gender doesn't mean anything to me, really, because I felt whether it's a girl or a boy, it's all linked to how you're going to bring them up and how you set them up to impact their environment. You know, and you can do it with either," Makinde said.

Pressure from his mother-in-law

Despite his personal stance, Makinde said his mother-in-law repeatedly warned his wife that Yoruba men who did not have sons might seek to father boys outside their marriages. He said he initially brushed aside those concerns.

"I'm a Yoruba man, but I think I'm okay with the two g1rls that God has blessed us with," he recalled telling his wife at the time.

The back-and-forth between the couple on the matter continued for over five years before Makinde said he came to understand why having a son mattered to his wife. The couple then agreed to explore their options.

Shettles theory and ovulation kits

Makinde said he bought a book on methods for conceiving a boy, and the couple read it together and applied the guidance strictly.

"So, I said, 'Okay, well, that's fine. We have to go buy a book on how to have a boy, and then we'll read it and apply it strictly.' Shettles' theory, all of that," he said.

The Shettles theory attempts to influence a baby's gender by timing interc0urse relative to ovulation.

It rests on the idea that a man's seed carrying male chromosomes swim faster but survive for a shorter time than those carrying female chromosomes, so interc0urse closer to ovulation is said to favour a boy. The method has not been scientifically proven to work.

Makinde said the couple also bought conception and ovulation kits to support their efforts. Reading the book, he added, made them realise that certain habits would likely result in more girls if left unchanged.

Their son was born following those efforts, and Makinde said he felt a sense of relief after the birth.

"That was it. That was what produced the boy. And then I finally got off the hook," he said.

Makinde speaks on possible alliance with Atiku, Obi to unseat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Makinde disclosed plans for a political arrangement between himself, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde, who is the APM presidential candidate, made the disclosure in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The governor clarified that the proposed arrangement would not follow the same model as the 2015 opposition coalition that brought Tinubu and the APC to power.

Source: Legit.ng