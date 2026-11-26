

Source: UGC

From grabbing premium products at 99% discounts to competing for exclusive shopping deals, Jumia has been giving Nigerians reasons to upgrade old items since October 30.

However, all things must come to an end, and this is the final week to check out those items you’ve been eyeing on the Jumia app.

This Friday is the biggest day of sales, and you can get up to ₦15,000 off thousands of items starting from midnight, along with a Treasure Hunt.

Right after that, at 12.30 am, there is a Mega Flash Sale and another treasure hunt.

Then at 9 am, there will be another Treasure Hunt for those who missed the opportunity at midnight.

If you still manage to miss all of this, there’s going to be a Happy Hour discount of ₦4,500 at 12 pm - something to help start your midday break with a smile!

Once the hour hits 2 pm, get on the Jumia app again for another Treasure Hunt.

At 3 pm on the same day, Jumia will be giving away items during a Live Giveaway that will be hosted on the app/website.

Simultaneously, there will be some select items available at up to 80% off!

Another chance for you to find the treasure and keep it for yourself comes around 4 pm.

And to help you truly close the day with a bang - there will be a discount of ₦5,000 for you to enjoy!

Now that you have all this information, please make sure you keep your eyes glued to the Jumia app throughout tomorrow. In fact, be on the app from 11.59 pm tonight, Thursday, November 26.



Source: UGC

How to participate in Jumia Black Friday

With several deals and activities lined up, shoppers can get started by downloading the Jumia app and exploring the available offers. The campaign finishes on November 30, and the deals are first-come, first-served, so be there!

It is also advisable to follow Jumia across its social media platforms to stay updated on everything happening tomorrow.

Source: Legit.ng