Canada's CATSA published a list of items banned from hand luggage, citing safety risks to passengers on board

The list covers weapons, sharp objects, sporting equipment, oversized liquids, and flammable materials

Some restrictions differ depending on whether the flight is headed to the United States or another international destination

Canada has laid out a clear set of rules for what travellers must leave out of their carry-on bags before heading to the airport. The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) published the guidance to help passengers understand which items are considered a potential danger to others on board.

The restrictions cover several categories of everyday and not-so-everyday objects, with some rules varying depending on where the flight is headed.

Canada outlines 5 categories of restricted items for passengers travelling by air. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/T3

Source: Getty Images

Canada lists objects banned from hand luggage

1. Weapons and their copies

Firearms, bullets, pepper spray, brass knuckles, and toy guns that closely resemble real weapons are all prohibited in hand luggage. CATSA notes that some of these items are also not permitted in checked baggage.

2. Sharp objects

Scissors and knives with blades of 6 centimetres or less are allowed for flights within Canada and to international destinations outside the United States. Disposable razors, tweezers, and nail clippers are also permitted.

However, passengers flying to the United States cannot carry knives of any size in their hand luggage. Switchblades, butterfly knives, and knives disguised as everyday objects are banned from both hand luggage and checked baggage.

3. Sporting equipment

Baseball bats, hockey sticks, golf clubs, and similar items that could be used to strike another person are not permitted in carry-on bags.

Canada: Liquid and other carry-on restrictions

4. Liquids, aerosols, and gels above 100 millilitres

Containers holding more than 100 millilitres of any liquid, spray, or gel cannot pass through security in hand luggage.

Common products such as shampoo, sunscreen, and even peanut butter fall under this rule. All permitted liquids must fit inside a single clear, resealable bag with a capacity of one litre. Medically necessary liquids and essential products for children under the age of two are exempt from this restriction.

5. Flammable and dangerous materials

Fireworks, lighter fluid, and corrosive chemicals are prohibited from hand luggage and must not be packed in carry-on bags under any circumstances.

Dubai warns travellers against carrying 23 items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai Customs had published a list of 23 items passengers are not allowed to carry in their hand luggage when travelling through the emirate.

The list includes sharp objects, weapons, chemicals, compressed gas cylinders, flammable liquids and certain electronic devices. Dubai Customs also stated that electronic cigarettes and similar devices must be packed in checked baggage and protected against accidental activation.

Source: Legit.ng