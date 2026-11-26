Recently, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shared answers to common visitor visa questions

Nigerian passport holders must apply for a visitor visa before travelling to Canada, as an eTA is not an option for them

IRCC clarified that visitors cannot automatically work or study in Canada and must obtain the right permits first

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has addressed some of the most common questions travellers ask about visiting the country, covering visa requirements, what documents to submit and how long applications typically take to process.

The department shared the information through its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, noting that the entry requirement for any traveller depends on their citizenship, the type of travel document they hold and how they plan to enter Canada.

Canada's immigration department provides guidance on visitor visa requirements, application documents and processing times for international travellers. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Twitter

Canada visitor visa rules for Nigerians

For Nigerians, a visitor visa is mandatory. Canada's official entry rules place Nigerian passport holders in the category of travellers who must secure a valid visitor visa before departing for Canada. An electronic travel authorisation (eTA) is not available to them as an alternative.

IRCC also requires applicants to upload a digital copy of a valid international passport or travel document. The passport must remain valid for at least six months from the intended date of travel. Travellers who apply online will receive a personalised document checklist through the immigration portal, and IRCC urged applicants to submit every document requested to avoid delays or complications.

Canadian authorities clarify that visitor visa processing times vary, while travellers need separate permits to work or study in the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada clarifies visitor visa processing rules

On the question of how long it takes to get a Canadian visitor visa, IRCC said processing times differ from one application to another. The department added that the estimated processing period does not cover the time needed for biometrics collection or for printing an approved visa once a decision is reached. Prospective visitors were advised to check the most current processing-time figures on the Canadian government's immigration website before submitting their applications.

IRCC also cleared up a common misconception: arriving in Canada as a visitor does not automatically grant permission to work or study. Anyone who wishes to take up employment must obtain a work permit, while those intending to study may need a study permit, depending on the specifics of their situation.

Read the full latest message from Canadian authorities in the X post below:

Read more: Canada immigration latest news

Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

The department outlined three specific steps workers must follow. First, they should read and meet all the conditions stated on their work permits. Second, they must apply to extend their permits at least 30 days before the expiry date. Third, they should apply to change any conditions on their permits whenever their circumstances require it.

Source: Legit.ng