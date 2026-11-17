President Bola Tinubu announced Nigerians can access mortgages of up to N100m at a fixed interest rate of 9.75% through the N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund

Applicants need a minimum 10% deposit and can repay over 20 years, while pension contributors can use up to 25% of their retirement savings as an initial contribution

Tinubu said more than 2,300 Nigerians across 27 states had accessed N160bn in mortgages as government housing programmes expand nationwide

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President Bola Tinubu has announced that eligible Nigerians can access home loans of up to N100 million at a fixed interest rate of 9.75%, repayable over 20 years, through a Federal Government housing finance programme.

Tinubu made the announcement on Tuesday, November 17, via his verified X account, explaining that the facility is available through the N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF). Applicants must pay at least 10% of the property's value upfront to qualify.

Nigerians can now access up to N100 million in housing loans under the Federal Government's N1 trillion mortgage financing initiative. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Using a N10 million property as an illustration, the President said the buyer would need N1 million as a deposit and would repay about N85,400 each month over the 20-year period.

He added that contributors to the Contributory Pension Scheme could put up to 25% of their retirement savings towards the initial deposit, while married couples could file joint applications to qualify for higher loan amounts, Punch reports.

Tinubu said:

"Imagine paying house rent for 25 years. Your children have grown up, you are approaching retirement, and you are still worried about the next rent increase. This is the reality for many hardworking Nigerians."

Federal Mortgage Bank and social housing options

Tinubu also announced that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria had been strengthened to offer housing loans of up to N50 million at a lower interest rate of 6%, repayable over a maximum of 30 years. Applications for both schemes are processed through accredited mortgage institutions.

For Nigerians who cannot afford conventional mortgages, the Family Homes Fund is supporting the delivery of affordable housing, with more than 53 social homes already provided for vulnerable households. The Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme is targeting 77,400 affordable homes across the country.

The government has also delivered 100 free homes to widows in Kaduna and 50 homes to wives of fallen heroes in Ibadan. More than 15,000 homes are currently under construction through the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

Tinubu said more than 2,300 Nigerians across 27 states had already benefited from N160 billion in mortgages through the initiative.

Nigerians contributing to pension schemes can use up to 25% of their retirement savings Photo: FP

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu speaks on access to government housing schemes

The President was direct about how Nigerians should access these programmes, saying political connections would play no role in determining who benefits.

He said:

"You should not need to know a minister, a governor or anybody in the Presidential Villa to apply and benefit from these opportunities. These programmes are for Nigerians who meet the requirements, wherever they live and whatever their beliefs."

The MREIF is a Federal Government-backed fund designed to provide long-term mortgage financing through participating financial institutions, while the Federal Mortgage Bank's National Housing Fund facility covers the purchase, construction, improvement or renovation of residential properties.

FG opens portal, Nigerians can borrow up to N300,000 easily

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

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Source: Legit.ng