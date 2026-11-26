Judy Austin broke her silence on Instagram following the death of her father-in-law, legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, who died at 79

The actress faced backlash from fans who noticed she had not posted anything about the late veteran actor before her tribute went up

Judy used crying emojis and a burning candle image to convey the depth of her grief in the heartfelt post

Judy Austin, second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has broken her silence on the passing of veteran actor Pete Edochie, her father-in-law, who died at the age of 79.

The actress turned to Instagram to share a personal tribute, expressing her pain through crying emojis and a burning candle, a visual representation of the grief she said she was carrying.

Judy Austin has described how she feels about her father-in-law's death in a post online. Photo credit@judyaustin/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Her post on Instagram came amid growing criticism from fans who had noticed her extended silence following Pete Edochie's death.

Judy Austin's fans comfort her after she mourned her father-in-law. Photo credit@judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram post of the actress about her father-in-law:

Fans respond to Judy Austin's post

The tribute drew a wave of reactions from followers, with many offering condolences and others referencing Pete Edochie's own public words about Judy in his final months.

@heysylviasweet commented:

"He really liberated you with his last interview, that shows he loved and accepted you Nne "

@adannaya183 wrote:

"My deepest condolences to you and Yul Edochie sending you love and hugs."

@digitallolo shared:

"Be consoled Nwunye Odogwu, be consoled with the fact that he loved you from day one."

@blessingn.arthur remarked:

"Same day. Same pattern."

[@uchennaachebe added:

"His legacy will Forever live on! Please be strong. My sincere condolences to you and the family"

Pete Edochie's Legacy

Pete Edochie remains one of the most celebrated figures in Nigerian cinema, widely recognised for his commanding screen presence and decades of contribution to Nollywood.

His death at 79 sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, fans, and public figures across the country.

Judy's post, though brief in words, carried weight given the complicated dynamics that have played out publicly within the Edochie family in recent years.

Several fans pointed to a reported interview in which Pete Edochie spoke warmly of Judy, suggesting the late actor had extended his acceptance to her before his passing.

Yul Edochie's reaction to father's comment trends

Legit.ng reported that an old interview clip of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie speaking about his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie, resurfaced online, sparking mixed reactions among fans

. In the interview, Yul, 44, spoke about the deep love and respect he has for his father despite Pete's public comments regarding his second marriage to actress Judy Austin. The video gained renewed attention following reports of Pete Edochie's death, with social media users sharing different opinions about Yul's remarks and the timing of the resurfaced clip.

While some praised him for maintaining respect for his father despite their differences, others questioned the sentiments expressed in the interview.

Source: Legit.ng