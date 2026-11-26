Dubai Customs has published a full list of items travellers are prohibited from bringing into the UAE, with cooked and homemade foods included

The ban covers a wide range of goods, from narcotics and forged currency to items that contradict Islamic teachings

Travellers heading to Dubai are advised to review the official Dubai Customs list before packing any food prepared at home

Dubai Customs has published an official list of items that are prohibited from being brought into the United Arab Emirates, and cooked and homemade foods are among the goods that travellers must leave behind.

The Dubai Customs authority confirmed that any food prepared at home or already cooked is not permitted entry into the emirate. The restriction applies regardless of the traveller's country of origin, meaning visitors from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and elsewhere cannot pack jollof rice, stews, or other home-prepared meals in their luggage when flying into Dubai.

Dubai mentions the kind of food travellers cannot bring into the Emirate. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Dubai customs says is banned

Beyond food, the list covers a broad range of prohibited categories. All narcotic drugs, including hashish, poppy seeds, and hallucination pills, are explicitly banned. Goods originating from Israel or bearing Israeli trademarks are also prohibited, as are products from boycotted countries.

Other items on the list include crude ivory and rhinoceros horn, gambl!ng tools and machinery, three-layer fishing nets, radiation-polluted substances, and used or reconditioned tyres. Original engravings, sculptures, lithographs, and printed materials that contradict Islamic teachings or promote immorality are equally forbidden. Forged and duplicate currency rounds out the list alongside the food restriction.

Why the food ban matters for travellers

For many African travellers heading to Dubai, the food ban is particularly relevant. It is common practice for people relocating abroad or visiting family to pack home-cooked meals for the journey, a habit that could land them in trouble at UAE customs if they are unaware of the restriction.

Dubai is one of the most popular destinations for Nigerian and other African travellers, whether for business, tourism, or transit. Understanding what cannot be brought into the country is essential to avoid delays, fines, or confiscation at the border.

Travellers are strongly advised to consult the official Dubai Customs banned items page before departure to ensure full compliance with UAE import regulations.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced 10 authorities in charge of restricting items brought into the country.

Dubai: Goods foreigners must obtain permit for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai announced 10 categories of goods travellers need official approval to bring into the city, from medicines and drones to domestic animals and wireless devices.

Arriving without the required permits could cause complications at the border. Travellers are advised to check the rules before packing, especially if they are carrying professional equipment or food in commercial quantities.

Source: Legit.ng