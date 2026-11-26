Kuwait Lists 3 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for 3-Month Temporary Residence Permits
- Kuwait's government announced the categories of foreigners who may qualify for a temporary residence permit lasting up to three months
- The temporary permit can be extended for similar periods, but the total duration must not exceed one year in Kuwait
- Foreigners whose permits expire must leave Kuwait unless they apply for an extension at least one week before the deadline
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Kuwait has officially announced the categories of foreigners who qualify for a temporary residence permit of up to three months, setting out clear conditions for who is eligible and how long they may stay.
The announcement, made by Kuwait's government, also outlines the rules around extending such permits, including key deadlines that applicants must observe to remain in the country lawfully.
Kuwait temporary residence permits
Kuwait's General Administration of Residency Affairs identified three groups of foreigners who may be considered for the temporary permit:
1. Foreigners who entered Kuwait using any of the residence entry permits listed under Article 4, Clause 1 of the relevant decision.
2. Foreigners whose valid residence permits in Kuwait have already expired.
3. Foreigners facing urgent or important circumstances that have been officially approved by Kuwait's General Administration of Residency Affairs.
Rules on the Kuwait temporary residence permit
Kuwait's government confirmed that the temporary residence permit can be renewed for similar periods, provided the total duration of all extensions does not exceed one year.
Foreigners whose permits expire without an approved extension are required to leave Kuwait. Those wishing to extend their stay must submit their application at least one week before the current permit's expiry date, or risk being out of compliance with the country's residency rules.
UAE sets salary requirements for residency permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates has published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.
The government stated that applicants whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those who arrange their own housing must earn a minimum of AED 4,000.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng