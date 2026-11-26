Kuwait's government announced the categories of foreigners who may qualify for a temporary residence permit lasting up to three months

The temporary permit can be extended for similar periods, but the total duration must not exceed one year in Kuwait

Foreigners whose permits expire must leave Kuwait unless they apply for an extension at least one week before the deadline

Kuwait has officially announced the categories of foreigners who qualify for a temporary residence permit of up to three months, setting out clear conditions for who is eligible and how long they may stay.

The announcement, made by Kuwait's government, also outlines the rules around extending such permits, including key deadlines that applicants must observe to remain in the country lawfully.

Kuwait outlines 3 categories of foreigners who may qualify for 3-month temporary residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait temporary residence permits

Kuwait's General Administration of Residency Affairs identified three groups of foreigners who may be considered for the temporary permit:

1. Foreigners who entered Kuwait using any of the residence entry permits listed under Article 4, Clause 1 of the relevant decision.

2. Foreigners whose valid residence permits in Kuwait have already expired.

3. Foreigners facing urgent or important circumstances that have been officially approved by Kuwait's General Administration of Residency Affairs.

Rules on the Kuwait temporary residence permit

Kuwait's government confirmed that the temporary residence permit can be renewed for similar periods, provided the total duration of all extensions does not exceed one year.

Foreigners whose permits expire without an approved extension are required to leave Kuwait. Those wishing to extend their stay must submit their application at least one week before the current permit's expiry date, or risk being out of compliance with the country's residency rules.

UAE sets salary requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates has published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The government stated that applicants whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those who arrange their own housing must earn a minimum of AED 4,000.

Source: Legit.ng