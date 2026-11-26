A video of Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and gospel musician Yinka Ayefele greeting each other at a concert in Ibadan went viral

The two music icons met at Idowu Santana's Unlimited Music Concert, Datiemo Edition, held on Wednesday, November 26

Their unusual handshake caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans who flooded the comments section with reactions

A warm reunion between two of Nigeria's most beloved music personalities has set social media buzzing after a video captured Fuji legend Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and gospel star Yinka Ayefele sharing a moment at a concert in Ibadan.

The footage emerged from Idowu Santana's Unlimited Music Concert, Datiemo Edition, held in Ibadan, Oyo state on Wednesday, November 26. It showed the instant Pasuma arrived at the venue and spotted Ayefele in the crowd, greeting him with a wide, beaming smile before the two exchanged pleasantries.

Pasuma and Yinka Ayefele exchange pleasantries as they meet at Ibadan concert. Credit: pasuma/yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

While the moment itself was widely celebrated as a heartwarming display of camaraderie between two icons from different ends of the Nigerian music spectrum, it was the nature of their handshake that truly sparked conversation online. Several viewers noticed something distinctive about the greeting and took to the comments section to weigh in.

Legit.ng also reported that Laide Bakare greeted Pasuma and Yinka Ayefele on her knees at the same event.

She engaged each man with warm handshakes and animated exchanges, her enthusiasm visibly radiating throughout the interaction.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Peju Ogunmola and Baba Ijesha’s handshake at the actor's son's naming ceremony sparked debate online.

The video of Yinka Ayefele and Pasuma exchanging pleasantries at Ibadan event is below:

Reactions to Pasuma and Ayefele's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Instagram; read them below:

Pasuma and Ayefele shared a warm greeting at the concert. Credit: pasuma

Source: Instagram

@ridwanigboro commented:

"Rugged. one love ❤️"

@neyo_panama wrote:

"No Cast Am Omo werey"

@kaykayscoringband reacted:

"ewon na wetin😂😂😂 Hope ur lawyer get lawyer?"

@znt2740 observed:

"Yinka ayefele still young like 40 plus... And moreover he's the same age with pasuma"

@omoase2727 asked:

"Who do Aiyefele"

Yinka Ayefele speaks about walking again

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian gospel singer and music star Yinka Ayefele shared an emotional moment with his triplets in a video posted on social media.

In the clip, one of his children, Richard, asked his father why he could not walk, prompting Ayefele to open up about the incident that changed his life.

The singer explained that he lost his ability to stand and walk after sustaining injuries in a serious accident many years ago. His heartfelt response to his son offered a glimpse into his journey and the circumstances that led to his continued use of a wheelchair.

Source: Legit.ng