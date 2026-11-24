China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection announced the death sentence on Monday, making it a rare public disclosure of an espionage case

The convicted official, surnamed Ma, was recruited overseas by a foreign woman who used their relationship to draw out classified information

Ma eventually sent hundreds of documents to a foreign intelligence network and received more than $150,000 for his espionage activities

China has handed down a death sentence to a government official found guilty of passing classified state documents to a foreign intelligence agent, in one of the country's most unusually transparent disclosures of an espionage case.

The country's National Administration of State Secrets Protection announced the verdict in a public post on Monday, revealing that the official was recruited while working abroad.

China sentences government official Ma to death after he passes state secrets to a foreign intelligence network for financial gain. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Such disclosures are exceptionally rare in China, where national security proceedings are typically kept from public view.

How the recruitment unfolded

The official, identified only by his surname Ma, was first approached by a foreign woman who called herself "Kailin" and claimed she wanted to learn Chinese.

The post did not reveal the country where Ma was posted or the woman's nationality. As their relationship deepened, Kailin steered their conversations towards politically sensitive subjects and significant international developments, eventually persuading Ma to hand over details about the personnel and operations of a Chinese institution in the country.

Kailin later introduced Ma to colleagues and threatened to report his activities to Chinese authorities if he refused to formally work for them. Facing that pressure, Ma signed a pledge of loyalty.

After returning to China, he went on to send "hundreds" of classified documents to the foreign agent in exchange for a fixed monthly payment, with additional bonuses for high-value material.

Prosecutors found that Ma transmitted nine documents classified as state secrets and 26 documents classified as confidential, receiving more than $150,000 in total for his activities.

China's wider crackdown on espionage

The state secrets administration used the case to issue a public warning, urging Chinese citizens to "maintain vigilance in our social and personal lives, adhere strictly to workplace discipline, and guard against being targeted, manipulated or exploited by hostile actors."

The verdict follows a broader tightening of China's counter-espionage framework in recent years. In 2023, China expanded its sweeping anti-espionage law to widen the definition of espionage beyond state secrets and intelligence to cover any "documents, data, materials or items related to national security and interests," without specifying clear parameters for those terms.

Earlier in 2026, China's Ministry of State Security warned that foreign forces were targeting the country's young people, cautioning them against narratives that discourage hard work in favour of personal priorities, which the ministry described as "complex opinion traps."

China sentences senior official to death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chinese authorities have sentenced a former senior government official to death after convicting him of accepting more than 2.2 billion yuan, equivalent to about 325 million dollars, in bribes over three decades.

Source: Legit.ng