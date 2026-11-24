Judy Austin appeared in an Abuja court for cross-examination in her N1 billion defamation suit against Rita Edochie

The actress refused to answer questions about her marriages, citing her right to privacy during the hearing

Austin told the court she feared attending the session after alleged harassment by the defendant's supporters outside court

Tensions ran high inside an Abuja courtroom on Tuesday, November 24, as Nollywood actress Judy Austin faced cross-examination in the two defamation lawsuits she filed against veteran actress Rita Edochie, a close relative of her husband, Yul Edochie.

Judy Austin rejects 'husband snatcher' tag in court. Credit: obasie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The suits are seeking a combined N1 billion in damages.

According to PMNews, Rita's counsel, Mr Adrian Amadi, pressed Austin during cross-examination, raising the labels of "husband snatcher" and "home wrecker" that Rita had allegedly used in social media posts about her. Austin flatly rejected both descriptions, refusing to accept either characterisation as accurate.

When questions shifted to her personal life, specifically her previous marriage to Mr Emmanuel Obasi and her current union with actor Yul Edochie, Austin drew a firm line.

"I am entitled to my privacy in my marriage; hence, I will not answer any question relating to my marriage," she told the court.

Before proceedings got fully underway, Austin disclosed to the judge that she had nearly stayed away from court altogether. She said she felt unsafe attending, citing a troubling incident from the case's last sitting in September 2026, during which she alleged that people who accompanied Rita Edochie to court confronted and nearly assaulted her before she could reach her vehicle.

Her counsel, Anozie Obiemena, backed the claims and formally asked the court to restrain Rita Edochie and her supporters from harassing his client outside of proceedings.

Austin also appealed to the court to grant her prayers in the suit and put an end to what she described as sustained online bullying directed at her.

Presiding Justice A.A Halilu responded to the safety concerns by ordering Rita Edochie and her supporters to leave the court premises before the claimant and her party, as a precaution against any confrontation between both sides.

The case has been adjourned to February 16, 2027 for the continuation of hearings.

Judy Austin stands firm during cross-examination over her marriages. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie was caught in a confrontation with some people at the court premises.

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters.

Rita Edochie also criticised the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng