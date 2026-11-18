Several political forecasts and electoral projection models have placed President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar at the centre of Nigeria's 2027 presidential race

While some projections give Tinubu an advantage, others suggest that the opposition could mount a serious challenge if it consolidates its support.

Legit.ng examines six forecasts and projections to understand who could emerge as Nigeria's next president.

With the 2027 presidential election approaching, attention is gradually shifting to who has the strongest chance of winning. Although the election is still ahead, political analysts, data scientists, and electoral forecasting platforms have begun examining possible outcomes using different methods, including state-by-state projections, statistical simulations, and voting-intention data.

Here are six forecasts and projections offering different perspectives on the 2027 presidential contest.

Six electoral forecasts offer different perspectives on Tinubu, Obi and Atiku's chances ahead of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election. Photos: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool, Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

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1. The Economist predicts Tinubu could secure a second term

The British publication The Economist projected that President Bola Tinubu could win the 2027 presidential election despite the country's security challenges and economic hardship.

The analysis suggests the president's incumbency and the opposition's fragmentation could give him an advantage. However, this should be understood as an assessment of the political landscape rather than a scientific opinion poll or a guaranteed election outcome.

2. Data scientist Gideon gives Tinubu a 79% chance of victory

A UK-based Nigerian data scientist, Olaniyi Oluseyi Gideon, has projected that Tinubu has a 79% chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.

According to a report by The Guardian published on November 6, 2026, Gideon arrived at the figure after running 50,000 simulations using a Monte Carlo model. His projections gave Peter Obi an 11% chance and Atiku Abubakar a 10% chance of winning.

The model also estimated that Tinubu could secure 39% of the votes, against Obi's 29% and Atiku's 28%. However, Gideon acknowledged that the figures could change significantly depending on economic conditions, voter turnout and opposition unity. He also said the model's historical testing correctly identified the winner in 65% of states.

3. Strata-AF projection puts Tinubu ahead of Obi and Atiku

The Strata-AF Elections platform's November 16, 2026 projection also places Tinubu ahead of his major challengers.

Its published figures give the APC candidate 37.2% of the projected national vote, compared with 28.6% for Obi of the NDC and 21.5% for Atiku of the ADC.

The platform also estimates that Tinubu could secure at least 25% of the votes in 30 states, above the constitutional requirement of 24 states and the FCT. Obi is projected to meet the threshold in 19 states, while Atiku is projected to meet it in 12.

The platform describes its figures as projections rather than polls.

4. Political Intelligence Group projects a tight three-way contest

A November 2026 electoral forecast by the Political Intelligence Group (PIG) of Politico.ng suggests that the 2027 presidential election could be closely contested among Tinubu, Obi and Atiku.

The projection places Tinubu ahead, with Obi in second position and Atiku third. However, the forecast predicts that the APC and NDC could each win 13 states, while the ADC could secure 11 states, provided the election is free and fair.

The projection also suggests that the APC could retain the Southwest and Northcentral states, while the NDC could dominate the Southeast and South-South, alongside Kano and the FCT.

The ADC is projected to win most states in the Northeast and Northwest, except Kano and Zamfara. The forecast illustrates how the three political platforms could divide the country's electoral map.

5. CellHub examines the impact of opposition fragmentation

Political consulting and data analysis firm CellHub published an assessment of the 2027 presidential election in June 2026. In a report published by The Sun on June 16, the firm examined how the fragmentation of opposition parties could influence the contest.

Its analysis focused on the distribution of votes among competing political platforms, using the 2023 presidential election as a reference point. CellHub also examined the relationship between candidates' public approval, stated voting intentions and the likelihood of voters participating in the election.

The firm identified the North-Central and the wider Middle Belt as important areas to watch, particularly because of their voting patterns during the 2023 presidential election. It also examined how a possible consolidation of opposition candidates could change the political calculations ahead of 2027.

The data analysis firm submitted that Tinubu is the clear frontrunner, though it said the president's path to victory would be difficult if he runs against a single opponent. CellHub said it would update its assessment as political developments unfolded, particularly if the opposition parties reached an agreement on a joint candidate.

6: Earth Elects Model Projects Peter Obi to Defeat Tinubu in Runoff

The electoral projection model by Earth Elects forecasts Obi to defeat President Tinubu in a possible runoff in the 2027 presidential election. The model puts Obi at 51.17 per cent against Tinubu’s 48.83 per cent in a hypothetical second round.

However, Tinubu is projected to win outright in the first round with 35.41 per cent, ahead of Obi’s 33.86 per cent and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s 26.67 per cent.

The projection estimates that Tinubu would secure at least 25 per cent of the votes in 29 of the 37 states and the Federal Capital Territory, exceeding the constitutional requirement of 24.

Earth Elects, however, cautioned that its projections are based on limited evidence, as the only poll used was an online, self-selected survey by Oxford-Metro Analytics involving 69,110 respondents.

The model also projects the APC to win 65 of the 109 Senate seats, while the ADC is expected to secure 25.

Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections will hold on February 6.

While the assessments generally give Tinubu an advantage, they differ in how strongly they rate his chances and what could change the outcome.

Can Tinubu Really Win in 2027?

The available assessments suggest that Tinubu currently has an advantage, particularly because of incumbency, the APC's political structure and divisions among opposition parties.

However, the projections should not be interpreted as confirmation that he will win. Some are political analyses, others are statistical models, and some rely on online polls rather than scientifically conducted surveys. Their methodologies and reliability also differ.

The election could produce a different outcome if the opposition consolidates, economic conditions worsen or improve, or voter turnout changes significantly.

Governance Expert Predicts Winner of 2027 Presidential Election

Meanwhile, Sam Amadi, director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, has said that Peter Obi is likely to win the 2027 presidential election.

Amadi also emphasised the need for a robust ground operation to safeguard votes.

Source: Legit.ng