The Zamfara State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council postponed its Maru LGA rally after a fatal road accident claimed 15 supporters

The victims were travelling from Gummi to Talata Mafara to attend the campaign flag-off when the crash occurred

The council also mourned a former Zamfara State Secretary to the Government who died after a brief illness

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - The Zamfara State All Progressives Congress Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council has called off its planned rally in Maru Local Government Area after 15 of its supporters were killed in a road accident on their way to a campaign event.

The council Secretary-General, Abubakar Nakwada said the victims had been travelling from Gummi to Talata Mafara to join the campaign flag-off when the crash happened.

APC says several injured supporters were receiving medical care and pledged support for them and grieving families. Photo credit: Nentawe Yilwatda/APC

Source: Twitter

Nakwada said several others sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention at the time of the announcement.

As reported by The Punch, the council broke the news in a statement dated Monday, November 24, 2026.

APC postpones Maru campaign rally

The council said the Tuesday rally in Maru LGA would not hold as a mark of respect for the victims and in solidarity with their families.

"In honour of the departed and in solidarity with the grieving families, the council has postponed the rally scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November 2026, in Maru Local Government Area. A revised campaign timetable will be announced in due course," the statement said.

The council also announced the passing of Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, a former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, who died after a brief illness. It offered condolences to his family alongside those of the accident victims.

The statement added:

"May Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the departed and admit them into Jannatul Firdaus. May He grant the injured a swift and full recovery and give the bereaved families the strength to bear their losses."

The council said it was monitoring the condition of those receiving treatment and would offer support to both the injured and the bereaved families.

Zamfara APC had flagged off campaigns on Monday

The postponement came just a day after the APC in Zamfara State formally launched its presidential and governorship campaigns at Talata Mafara LGA on Monday. G

overnor Dauda Lawal was present at the flag-off alongside former governors Abdul'aziz Yari, Ahmed Sani Yarima and Mahmud Shinkafi, as well as other party chieftains and supporters.

Lawal used the event to appeal for votes for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid and to seek a second term for himself as governor of Zamfara State.

Zamfara APC cancels Maru rally as it mourns 15 supporters killed in road accident

Source: Original

APC chairman, campaign DG involved in road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC chairman in Gombe State and his party's campaign director-general were involved in a road accident while travelling to a governorship rally in Balanga LGA

Mohammed Ndus sustained serious injuries while Sa'adu Hassan suffered minor ones, and both were rushed to a federal hospital in Gombe.

The FRSC sector commander confirmed the incident but said he was still gathering details about the crash.

Source: Legit.ng