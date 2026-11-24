2027 Elections: Tragedy as 15 APC Supporters Die, Cause of Death Disclosed as Party Takes Action
- The Zamfara State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council postponed its Maru LGA rally after a fatal road accident claimed 15 supporters
- The victims were travelling from Gummi to Talata Mafara to attend the campaign flag-off when the crash occurred
- The council also mourned a former Zamfara State Secretary to the Government who died after a brief illness
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Zamfara State - The Zamfara State All Progressives Congress Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council has called off its planned rally in Maru Local Government Area after 15 of its supporters were killed in a road accident on their way to a campaign event.
The council Secretary-General, Abubakar Nakwada said the victims had been travelling from Gummi to Talata Mafara to join the campaign flag-off when the crash happened.
Nakwada said several others sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention at the time of the announcement.
As reported by The Punch, the council broke the news in a statement dated Monday, November 24, 2026.
APC postpones Maru campaign rally
The council said the Tuesday rally in Maru LGA would not hold as a mark of respect for the victims and in solidarity with their families.
"In honour of the departed and in solidarity with the grieving families, the council has postponed the rally scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November 2026, in Maru Local Government Area. A revised campaign timetable will be announced in due course," the statement said.
The council also announced the passing of Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, a former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, who died after a brief illness. It offered condolences to his family alongside those of the accident victims.
The statement added:
"May Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the departed and admit them into Jannatul Firdaus. May He grant the injured a swift and full recovery and give the bereaved families the strength to bear their losses."
The council said it was monitoring the condition of those receiving treatment and would offer support to both the injured and the bereaved families.
Zamfara APC had flagged off campaigns on Monday
The postponement came just a day after the APC in Zamfara State formally launched its presidential and governorship campaigns at Talata Mafara LGA on Monday. G
overnor Dauda Lawal was present at the flag-off alongside former governors Abdul'aziz Yari, Ahmed Sani Yarima and Mahmud Shinkafi, as well as other party chieftains and supporters.
Lawal used the event to appeal for votes for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid and to seek a second term for himself as governor of Zamfara State.
APC chairman, campaign DG involved in road accident
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC chairman in Gombe State and his party's campaign director-general were involved in a road accident while travelling to a governorship rally in Balanga LGA
Mohammed Ndus sustained serious injuries while Sa'adu Hassan suffered minor ones, and both were rushed to a federal hospital in Gombe.
The FRSC sector commander confirmed the incident but said he was still gathering details about the crash.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng