New Zealand has announced that four special education teaching occupations will move to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway from March 2027

The change means eligible teachers in these roles will no longer need to complete two years of qualifying work in New Zealand before applying for residence

The four occupations moving to the faster residence pathway include Special Needs Teachers and others

New Zealand has announced that four special education teaching roles will qualify for a faster route to permanent residence, opening a significant opportunity for foreign teachers looking to settle in the country without a lengthy waiting period.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the four occupations moving from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway are:

1. Special Needs Teacher

2. Teacher of the Hearing Impaired

3. Teacher of the Sight Impaired

4. Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified.

New Zealand explains the occupations that hastens a residence visa application. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the change means for applicants

Under the previous arrangement, teachers in these roles were required to complete two years of qualifying work in New Zealand before they could apply for permanent residence. The updated policy removes that requirement entirely. From March 2027, eligible applicants in these four occupations will be able to apply directly for a residence visa upon taking up a qualifying role in the country.

The government explained that special education teachers are registered professionals who deliver the same national curriculum as other teachers in New Zealand schools. Bringing their residence pathway in line with comparable teaching occupations was cited as the key reason for the change.

New Zealand green list update

The adjustment forms part of broader changes to New Zealand's Green List, a register of occupations that the country has identified as being in high demand. Roles on the Green List are linked to accelerated immigration pathways designed to attract skilled workers from abroad.

For African teachers working in special education, particularly those in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana who have considered emigrating, the updated policy removes one of the most significant barriers to building a permanent life in New Zealand. Rather than committing to a two-year provisional period with no guaranteed outcome, eligible teachers in these four roles can now plan for permanent residence from the outset.

Read the full details of New Zealand's Green List changes taking effect from March 2027.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of 17 occupations that are losing their Green List Residence pathway ahead of 2027

New Zealand: Visa-free entry to foreign PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its visa waiver for foreign nationals with valid Australian permanent residency documents.

But the waiver does not mean travellers can simply board a flight: most still need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authority before departure.

Source: Legit.ng