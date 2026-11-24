The UEFA Champions League returns for matchday five on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium

Feline oracle Nimbus Pronos has made a surprising prediction for the game between the two European heavyweights

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Dortmund ahead of the fixture, warning his side of the threat the German club carries

The UEFA Champions League is back for matchday five after the November international break, and one of the standout fixtures sees league leaders Arsenal take on Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Manchester City host Napoli and Real Madrid welcome PSV Eindhoven, among other fixtures across the continent.

Arsenal set to host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal top the expanded 36-team table with four wins from four matches, making them the form side in the competition heading into the game.

A fifth victory would confirm their place in the next round and strengthen their grip at the summit, though there will be work to be done to finish in the top eight.

Mysterious cat backs Dortmund to win

Feline oracle Nimbus Pronos, who has gained attention for its match predictions, has backed Borussia Dortmund to pull off a shock result in north London.

The cat's pick sees the four-time Champions League winners silencing the Emirates crowd and handing Arsenal their first defeat in the competition this season.

Arteta warns of Dortmund quality

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged the challenge his side faces, singling out Dortmund as a side he has studied closely. The two clubs met during pre-season, and Arteta said that encounter left a strong impression on him.

"Very impressed with them, you see the results so far, where they are in the Bundesliga at the top and where they are in the Champions League and especially the way they are playing, the way they are dominating games, the amount of threat they are able to create," he said via Arsenal.com.

"We had them here in pre-season, and they showed the quality and what they are capable of, so we are very much aware of that. But we play at home in front of our crowd, and now we're going to go and attack the game, that's for sure."

Dortmund arrived at the Emirates in strong domestic form, sitting at the top of the Bundesliga, making the clash one of the most anticipated in this round of Champions League fixtures.

Arteta's update on David Raya

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta provided a positive update on David Raya after the goalkeeper’s shoulder injury at the weekend.

The Spanish goalkeeper was forced off injured against Newcastle United, but Arteta confirmed that the injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Source: Legit.ng