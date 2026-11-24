A photo of Cubana Chiefpriest's legs circulated on social media on Monday, November 24, 2026, drawing widespread attention

Nigerians flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from health concerns to harmattan jokes

Some commenters suggested the Nigerian celebrity could be showing signs of diabetes or poor blood circulation

A photo of Cubana Chiefpriest's legs went viral on Monday, November 24, 2026, sparking a lively debate online about the popular Nigerian socialite's health.

The image of the businessman, shared on Instagram, showed the celebrity in white shorts and a white singlet, with his legs visible enough to attract a flood of comments from concerned fans and casual observers alike.

Cuban Chiefpriest started trending online over a picture he shared on his Instagram story during Davido's birthday celebration. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The picture was cropped from a video he shared on his Instagram story as he was dancing during his bestie's birthday.

Cubana Cheifpriest: Health concerns take centre stage

Several commenters were quick to flag possible medical explanations for the appearance of his legs.

One Twitter user, @OdasOdas1, wrote that the condition could be

Cubana Chiefpriest's fans are divied over a post made about his health online. Photo credit@cubanachiepriest

Source: Instagram

"symptoms of heart disease resulting in poor blood circulation to the lower parts of the body," a post that racked up 2,800 views. A reply from @OPPRESSOR77 added another angle, suggesting it "could also be diabetic induced peripheral vascular disease (PVD)."

Here is the Instagram post about the businessman after a picture of his leg surfaced online:

The reactions on Instagram were equally vocal.

@kcbrand24 wrote:

"I think he is diabetic and can get pedicure to avoid injury that might not heal."

@tumbaogie commented:

"Na this leg him take Dey stand on Tinubu mandate?"

@lagosboi_mvp wrote:

"He took is bath and don't apply cream"

@akosabena_ shared:

"Money na water! Health na water."

Nigerians divided between concern and humour

Not everyone was alarmed. Some users offered more lighthearted takes, attributing the leg's appearance to everyday causes.

@barbie_bold wrote:

"E be like he just swim finish ..sometimes e Dey happen after swimming..ur body fit be like who nor rub cream"

@ezekenaz had perhaps the most unbothered take of the lot:

"Na harmattan, make una calm down"

Cubana Chiefpriest, known for his flashy lifestyle and loyal following, has not publicly responded to the trending photo or the health speculation surrounding it.

Cubana Chiefpriest breaks silence about Hellen Ati

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had reacted to the news reported by Arise TV about him and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

The mother of two had shared a concerning video in which she was seen expressing frustration toward her son over issues linked to his alleged father.

The businessman informed the new station about what they can do regarding Hellen Ati's case and what the aggrieved Kenyan woman can do to address her plight.

Source: Legit.ng