A National Forest Guard personnel, Tuesday Michael Obamuroh, was killed during a bandits' attack in Kabba/Bunu LGA on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Obamuroh was on a surveillance mission in the forest after the community received intelligence of an impending attack on communities in the area

Kabba/Bunu LGA Chairman Zacchaeus Dare Michael condemned the killing and promised that security agencies would intensify efforts to catch those responsible

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - A National Forest Guard personnel has been killed during a suspected bandits' attack along the Iluke-Ofere axis of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area in Kogi State.

The deceased, Tuesday Michael Obamuroh, a native of Iluke-Bunu and former Loaders' Chairman in the community, died in the early hours of Thursday, November 19, 2026, after exchanging gunfire with armed invaders in the forest.

Obamuroh had joined others on a surveillance mission following intelligence that bandits were planning to attack communities in that part of the local government area.

As reported by Daily Trust, community sources said he walked into an ambush set by the gunmen before security operatives could reach the scene.

"Unfortunately, he ran into the ambush of the gunmen in the bush. In the ensuing violent confrontation, he was shot and killed," a community source said.

Despite the fatal outcome for Obamuroh, sources within the community said the confrontation stopped the gunmen from advancing into the settlements.

A kinsman paid tribute to the deceased on the community's social media platform, writing:

"We lost him this (Thursday) morning during a bandits' attack around the Iluke axis, while he was courageously defending his land and community.

"His death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who put their lives on the line to protect others. He died in the line of duty as a gallant vigilante, defending the land he called home. May God grant his family, loved ones, and the entire community the strength to bear this painful loss."

Kabba/Bunu LGA chairman reacts

The Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Hon. Zacchaeus Dare Michael, condemned the attack in a statement posted on Facebook and extended condolences to the Obamuroh family as well as residents of the Iluke and Ofere communities.

He assured the public that security agencies would step up operations to identify and apprehend those behind the attack, and called on residents to remain alert and share useful information with security operatives.

The statement read:

"The Executive Chairman of Kabba/Bunu LGA, Hon. Zacchaeus Dare Michael, Esq., has mourned Mr. Tuesday Michael Obamuroh, a National Forest Guard personnel killed during a bandits' attack along the Iluke-Ofere axis on Thursday, November 19, 2026."

The Kogi State Police Command's spokesperson, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, had not responded to enquiries about the incident at the time this report was filed.

Gunmen ambush, kill university security guard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen shot dead a 55-year-old Plateau State University security guard on Thursday night in Barkin Ladi LGA

The victim, Mr Sati Kalbas, was ambushed with his wife while returning home by motorcycle at around 8pm.

A community resident and the university's acting information officer both confirmed the killing and condemned the attack

Source: Legit.ng