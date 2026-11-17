The APC chairman in Gombe State and his party's campaign director-general were involved in a road accident while travelling to a governorship rally in Balanga LGA

Mohammed Ndus sustained serious injuries while Sa'adu Hassan suffered minor ones, and both were rushed to a federal hospital in Gombe

The FRSC sector commander confirmed the incident but said he was still gathering details about the crash

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Mohammed Ndus, and the director-general of the party's 2027 campaign council, Sa'adu Hassan, were injured in a road accident on their way to a governorship campaign rally in Balanga Local Government Area.

The two officials had just left Gombe metropolis, heading to join the convoy of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the rally in Balanga North, when the accident took place.

Ndus was reported to have sustained serious injuries, while Hassan came away with minor ones. Both men were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) in Gombe for treatment.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State, Samson Kaura, confirmed that he had received information about the crash. He added, however, that he was still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and the current condition of those involved.

How the accident happened

Early accounts suggest that a motorcyclist appeared suddenly on the road, prompting the driver of the vehicle carrying the APC chairman to swerve sharply to avoid hitting him. The vehicle then veered off the road during the manoeuvre.

The rally in Balanga North is part of the APC's broader mobilisation drive as the party builds momentum ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Gombe State.

Full details of the victims' medical conditions and additional information about the circumstances of the crash were not available at the time this report was filed.

Source: Legit.ng