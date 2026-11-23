DJ Cuppy visited Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, November 23, 2026, where she met Queen Camilla

The Nigerian DJ was filmed greeting the Queen with a slight curtsy, sparking a debate online about cultural respect

Fans flooded the comments section with divided opinions on her gesture and outfit during the royal encounter

DJ Cuppy's latest royal encounter has sent social media into a frenzy after a video captured her meeting Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London.

The Nigerian disc jockey and singer, known for her high-profile lifestyle, was filmed at the iconic palace on Monday, 23 November 2026, where she greeted the Queen with a slight curtsy and a handshake before the two exchanged pleasantries for a brief period.

A video of DJ Cuppy chatting with Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace has warmed the hearts of fans. Photo credit@cuppymusic/@theroyalfamily

Source: Instagram

During the encounter, DJ Cuppy could be heard telling the Queen:

"I'm very good. It's my first time reading this. I hope I will do it justice. They've done an amazing job. They've done such a great job. Absolutely. It's lovely to have you read. Thank you so much. I'm sure it will be done. Lovely to see you."

DJ Cuppy has visited Queen Camilla, and how she greeted the royal gets fans talking. Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

After their brief exchange, in the Instagram video, Queen Camilla moved on to greet other guests at the event.

Here is the Instagram video of the DJ and the Queen:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's royal curtsy

The clip quickly circulated online, drawing a wide range of reactions from Nigerians who had varying takes on the curtsy, her outfit, and the significance of the moment.

@ugo.eze wrote:

"There's NOTHING Nigerian about what she did: A curtsy is a traditional gesture of respect shown to a queen or senior royal, rooted in medieval and Renaissance European court etiquette."

@deepsecretsroom commented:

"No rich man daughter suffer for Nigerians hand reach cupy. She is really a strong babe sha"

@rachealoflagos shared:

"I love her dressing"

@sultan_gioielli remarked:

"Respect, you will be trained before meeting the queen.. that is the traditional British standards of greeting the queen."

@olayeni02 noted:

"That is how you greet the Royal Family normally."

@debbydavid734 added:

"If na me dress like this, una no go like am ooo"

@eckovista said:

"Most Nigerians are usually respectful but I'm PROUDLY YORUBA!"

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy shared her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower His blessings upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied twofold.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

Source: Legit.ng