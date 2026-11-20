2027 Election: How Tinubu Blocked Atiku, ADC's Financial Resources
- ADC chieftain Dele Momodu has accused President Bola Tinubu of starving the party of resources by pulling its governors into the APC
- Momodu expressed sympathy for Vice President Kashim Shettima over his public attacks on former VP Atiku Abubakar
- The ADC chieftain said he only calls President Tinubu a dictator, saying it is not an insult but a title he believes fits the president
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ADC chieftain Dele Momodu has blamed President Bola Tinubu for the financial difficulties facing the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the party lost its resources when Tinubu drew all its governors into the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Momodu said the departure of those governors stripped the ADC of the financial base it needed to function effectively, leaving the party without adequate funding.
Momodu defends Atiku, takes aim at Shettima
The ADC chieftain also weighed in on Vice President Kashim Shettima's recent public attacks on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying he felt sorry for Shettima despite having a high opinion of him.
"I feel sad for him because I like him due to his cerebral nature, but unfortunately, he now abuses Atiku, who was his predecessor as far back as 2007," Momodu said.
Momodu drew a distinction between that kind of personal attack and his own criticism of the president. He said he does not abuse Tinubu but has consistently referred to him as a dictator, arguing that the word is not an insult in this case.
"I don't abuse Tinubu. I call him a dictator because it's a title," he said.
The remarks reflect the ongoing tension between the ruling APC and opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections. Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the ADC for the 2027 elections, while Peter Obi was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng