Leeds United beat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on matchday 11 of the Premier League, with Noah Okafor scoring twice for the away side

Chelsea opened the scoring through Emmanuel Emegha on his first start for the club, but the hosts could not hold on after conceding four goals

The defeat dropped Chelsea to eighth place on the Premier League table, with Xabi Alonso speaking out after the final whistle

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has spoken candidly about his side's condition after Leeds United inflicted a heavy 4-1 defeat on them at Stamford Bridge on matchday 11 of the Premier League season.

Alonso acknowledged that the result reflected a team struggling to maintain the form that had characterised their earlier campaign, saying the loss was painful and that confidence had taken a hit at a difficult time.

Xabi Alonso during Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Leeds United. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuel Emegha gave Chelsea an early lead in what was his first start for the club following a spell on the sidelines after a summer arrival.

The signs looked promising for the hosts, but Leeds responded almost immediately through Noah Okafor to send both sides into the break level at 1-1.

The second half brought further misery for Chelsea. Leeds were awarded a penalty after Morgan Rogers was judged to have handled the ball inside the area, a decision that drew significant debate.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted from the spot to put the visitors ahead before Okafor doubled his personal tally to make it 3-1. Brenden Aaronson then struck deep in added time to complete a comprehensive away victory, as noted by Sky Sports.

Alonso reacts after Chelsea loss

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Alonso did not shy away from the gravity of the situation.

“We are disappointed. We are sad. It was tough today with the defeat. We are probably in a fragile moment after our good start," he said via NBC Sports.

He added: "Things have turned around a bit. We have lost a little bit of confidence with the goal, and we were not able to regain. We have to work together to find solutions. We have a long way to go."

The defeat left Chelsea in eighth place on the Premier League table, with the possibility of slipping further depending on results from sides currently positioned below them before matchday 11 concludes.

João Pedro’s absence cost Chelsea

Legit.ng previously reported that João Pedro remains sidelined due to injury and missed Chelsea’s Premier League match against Leeds United.

The Blues, particularly their attack, have struggled in the absence of the Brazilian forward, as his combination with Cole Palmer and Rogers has been outstanding.

Source: Legit.ng