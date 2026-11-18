Atiku Abubakar questioned whether a $4.5 million lobbying arrangement paid to DCI Group covers Tinubu's recorded Villa interview with Diana London

The former vice president said US filings identify London as a consultant on work for Nigeria, and noted she deleted social media posts praising the Tinubu government without explanation

Atiku called on the Presidency to publish the full contract, disclose all payments, and release the unedited recording of the interview

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the full, unedited recording of a recently staged Villa interview.

The Former vice president raised questions about whether the production was funded through a $4.5 million foreign lobbying contract paid on Nigeria's behalf.

President Bola Tinubu faces calls from Atiku Abubakar to answer questions about the Villa interview. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku said US filings identify Diana London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ on work for the Republic of Nigeria through Aster Legal.

The filings record a $4.5 million retainer paid to DCI Group but do not identify the interview as a service covered under that arrangement.

Atiku's Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesaday November 18, 2026 and made available to Legit.ng.

Atiku noted that London had praised the Tinubu government and Nigeria's partnership with the United States on her social media accounts before deleting those posts without any public explanation.

"Nigerians are entitled to ask what changed between the glowing praise and its disappearance," he said.

Questions over the interview's credibility

Atiku said photographs from the recording showed a large screen positioned within the President's line of sight, which he said gave Nigerians reason to question whether answers were spontaneous or delivered from prepared prompts.

He called on the Presidency to release the full, unedited footage, including whatever appeared on that screen.

"The Presidency staged a recorded publicity production, advertised it like a home video and called it an interview," Atiku said. "It has offered no reason to believe the questions were spontaneous or that Tinubu answered without prepared prompts."

He added that the Tinubu administration had turned what could have been a moment of scrutiny into a promotional exercise, noting that the interview was being announced as "coming soon" and promoted by government appointees and social media handlers "like a film premiere."

Atiku names Nigerian journalists to question Tinubu

The ADC presidential candidate argued that Nigerian journalists were more than capable of holding the President to account without the involvement of a foreign consultant.

He named Rufai Oseni, Ojy Okpe, Seun Okinbaloye, and Reuben Abati as among those equipped to put direct questions to Tinubu.

"Let him sit with them live. Let him explain why food costs so much, why wages no longer cover transport, and when families can expect relief," Atiku said.

He also questioned who authorised the $4.5 million payment and from which public account it came, linking the expenditure to what he described as misplaced priorities at a time of widespread economic hardship.

"At a time when Nigerians are told to endure the pain of fuel subsidy removal, they deserve to know whether the money saved is being spent on foreign publicity," he said. "Publish the contract. Show the invoices. Release the unedited interview. Then face Nigerian journalists and answer the people."

Atiku questions $4.5m lobbying deal, demands full recording of Tinubu’s Villa interview. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: UGC

Atiku reacts to anti-Tinubu chants at campaign rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku spoke about his reception in Potiskum, Yobe State, during his ADC campaign tour.

The former vice president took aim at the presidency over allegations of AI-generated crowd images at Tinubu's rallies.

Atiku made a fresh pledge to Nigerians tied to what he heard crowds chanting at his campaign stops.

Source: Legit.ng