NiMet issued its weather forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2026, covering all regions of Nigeria from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC

Dust haze is set to affect northern and central states throughout the day, with NiMet urging residents with respiratory conditions to take precautions

Isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall are expected in parts of Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released its daily weather forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2026, warning that isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall are likely to hit parts of southern Nigeria while hazy conditions are set to grip the north and central regions.

The forecast, valid from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC, covers the full breadth of the country and comes with a range of safety advisories for residents, motorists, farmers, and airline operators.

NiMet predicts light rainfall in six southern states Photo Credit: @nimetnigeria

Source: Twitter

What to expect across the regions

In the northern states, NiMet said slight dust haze will be present from the morning and is expected to continue throughout the day, though horizontal visibility should remain generally acceptable.

Central states will see sunny skies alongside hazy atmospheric conditions both in the morning and into the afternoon and evening, with no significant change expected during the forecast period.

Southern states face a more varied picture. While the morning will bring cloudy skies and hazy conditions, the afternoon and evening could see isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall in parts of Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States. Residents in those areas are advised to watch for changing conditions and stay alert to possible disruptions.

Safety advisories from NiMet

NiMet issued several precautionary guidelines alongside the forecast. People with respiratory sensitivities are urged to limit their exposure to dusty outdoor environments, and motorists should drive carefully in areas where haze may reduce visibility.

On heat, the agency advised all residents to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day. Outdoor workers, farmers, and other vulnerable groups are specifically asked to rest frequently in shaded or cool spaces and to maintain fluid intake throughout the day to guard against dehydration and heat exhaustion.

For areas expecting thunderstorms, NiMet said people should remain indoors during storms and avoid sheltering under trees, near power lines, or in open spaces. Residents are also asked to unplug sensitive electrical appliances before and during storms to reduce the risk of lightning damage.

Airline operators received a separate advisory, with NiMet recommending they obtain airport-specific weather reports and official flight documentation from the agency to support safe operational planning.

See the full statement on X here:

NiMet releases weather forecast, advises Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) released a fresh weather forecast, predicting sunshine and haziness across the country from Saturday, January 18, to Monday, January 20, 2025.

NiMet released the new weather forecast on Friday, January 17. The outlook envisages sunny skies on Sunday in a hazy atmosphere over the northern regions over the next three days. The body asked the areas mentioned to prepare for the weather.

Source: Legit.ng