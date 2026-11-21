Allegations have emerged that the NDC's National Campaign Council is not receiving funds for mobilisation and publicity despite the party raising over N6.5 billion from nomination forms

A party source claimed no posters, billboards or youth mobilisation efforts have been funded, adding that Obi and Kwankwaso are expected to foot much of the campaign bill

NDC campaign spokesperson Dr Constance Ikokwu dismissed the claims as opposition-sponsored attempts to create division within the party

Questions are mounting over how the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is managing its campaign finances, with allegations that its National Campaign Council has been left without adequate funding for the 2027 general elections.

Party sources say funds have not been released for core campaign activities, including printing of posters, billboard advertising, and grassroots mobilisation, despite the NDC reportedly generating more than N6.5 billion from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

NDC campaign council reportedly left with inadequate campaign funding Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

According to Tribune, a source within the party, who asked not to be named, raised concerns about the national leadership's reluctance to channel resources towards the council's operations. "No printing of posters, no billboards, no mobilisation of the youths or any arm of the support groups. This is not how to run a political party," the source said.

The same source alleged that the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are being expected to bear a large portion of the financial burden of running their own campaign.

NDC denies funding allegations

The National Campaign Council's spokesperson, Dr Constance Ikokwu, rejected the claims, describing them as politically motivated. She said both Obi and Kwankwaso have remained in regular contact with the party's National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and have taken part in campaign activities in recent weeks.

Ikokwu labelled the reports as opposition-sponsored rumours and insisted the party was united behind its presidential ticket.

The NDC National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, also questioned the credibility of the allegations, though he did not address specific concerns about the party's financial arrangements or how funds from the nomination forms are being managed.

Campaign funding strategy under scrutiny

The dispute has drawn wider attention to the NDC's approach to campaign financing as the 2027 election cycle picks up pace. Central to the debate is how the party intends to deploy funds reportedly generated from form sales to build its structures, sustain nationwide mobilisation, and back the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, and the party has since been building its campaign infrastructure ahead of next year's polls.

NDC denies being in a financial crisis ahead of the 2027 election Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng