Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele publicly demanded that a Nigerian minister step aside over Nigeria's worsening electricity crisis

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader is known for predictions and warnings concerning Nigerian politicians, elections, governors, presidents and political parties

Primate Ayodele challenged Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to present clear plans on how they would tackle the power crisis ahead of the January 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has demanded that Minister of Power Tegbe Joseph resign if he cannot resolve Nigeria's deepening electricity crisis, warning that the situation is harming ordinary Nigerians.

The call came through a statement issued on Friday, November 13, by the cleric's Head of Communications, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng.

Primate Elijah Ayodele urges Minister of Power Tegbe Joseph to resign if he cannot address Nigeria’s 'worsening' electricity crisis. Photo credit: @NigAffairs

Source: Twitter

Ayodele did not mince words in his assessment of the minister's performance.

He said:

"If the minister is clueless, let him resign instead of putting the lives of innocent Nigerians at stake."

Joseph, Oyo State, was sworn in as Nigeria's Minister of Power on June 8, 2026, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, following his Senate confirmation on May 6, 2026, after being nominated on April 30, 2026.

Power crisis and 2027 elections

Beyond the immediate call for the minister's resignation, Ayodele framed Nigeria's electricity crisis as a central political issue heading into the 2027 general elections, saying it would shape how Nigerians vote.

The cleric turned his attention to major opposition figures, challenging both Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi, the preside]ntial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to offer Nigerians something beyond rhetoric.

Nigerians prepare to elect their leaders in the forthcoming general elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Primate Ayodele said:

"The energy situation will determine a lot in 2027, and at this point, Atiku and Peter Obi should come forward and let Nigerians know what they will do differently regarding the power crisis in Nigeria."

The demand puts pressure on both men to move from general criticism of the Tinubu administration to publishing specific, costed proposals on how they intend to fix a sector that has struggled for decades to deliver stable electricity to homes and businesses across the country.

Read more on Nigeria's electricity crisis

FG raises alarm over illegal connections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government vowed to take action against companies in Lagos State allegedly stealing up to 150 megawatts of electricity daily by connecting their factories directly to the national grid without authorisation from distribution companies.

Joseph said the government would pursue the unnamed firms and recover unpaid electricity charges as part of efforts to reduce technical losses and improve power supply.

Speaking at an energy forum in Lagos, Tegbe said the illegal connections were discovered while the government was working to address electricity challenges along the Lagos corridor.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng