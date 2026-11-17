Canadian police in Ontario's Peel region arrested 12 suspects, including eight Nigerians, over an alleged luxury car theft syndicate

Officers recovered 96 high-value vehicles worth $4.5m that had been hidden inside shipping containers bound for West Africa

The 12 suspects face a combined 231 charges, with police warning that some may face deportation after criminal proceedings

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Canadian police have arrested 12 people, including eight Nigerian nationals, following a months-long investigation into an organised car theft syndicate accused of stealing luxury vehicles and exporting them to West Africa.

The Peel Regional Police in Ontario said officers recovered 96 high-value vehicles that had been concealed inside shipping containers, with a combined worth of $4.5 million (£3.4 million).

As reported by BBC News, the vehicles were destined for export through Canadian ports before the operation intercepted them.

The investigation kicked off in March, in collaboration with Canada's border agency, after police identified a warehouse allegedly being used to store the stolen cars. Investigators traced the network to loading sites, container movements and the transportation of vehicles whose identification numbers had been tampered with.

How the syndicate operated

Police believe five individuals led the network, overseeing the theft, movement and export of the vehicles, while the remaining suspects played supporting roles.

Central to the operation was the practice of re-VINing, the illegal alteration of a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to disguise a stolen vehicle and make it harder for authorities to trace.

The 12 suspects collectively face 231 criminal charges. Police have also issued arrest warrants for additional individuals believed to be connected to the ring.

Authorities warned that some of those charged could face deportation once their court proceedings are concluded.

Growing threat of organised auto theft

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich described the scale of the problem in strong terms.

"Organised auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorise families and fund broader criminal enterprises," he said.

Canadian authorities have flagged organised vehicle theft as a growing concern, linking it to wider criminal networks operating across borders.

The arrests come after Interpol said last year that more than 100 luxury vehicles stolen from Canada and several European countries had been recovered in an operation that exposed a traff1cking network moving stolen cars into West Africa.

In a separate but related operation that same year, Ghanaian security agencies recovered 43 luxury vehicles stolen from Europe and North America, crediting closer cooperation between local and international law enforcement for the breakthrough.

US FBI arrests 9 wanted Nigerians in major operation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the FBI moved against individuals running scam centres in Nigeria, making nine arrests in total.

Over $11 million in potentially freezable funds has been identified across several countries.

FBI Director Kash Patel addressed the suspects directly, warning that no border offers them protection

Source: Legit.ng