Norway's immigration authority, UDI, has outlined a specific pathway for foreigners to apply for citizenship without holding a permanent residence permit

Applicants must still meet all permanent residence requirements at the time their case is formally decided by the UDI

The Norwegian language test requirement for citizenship is set at a higher standard than what permanent residence demands

Norway has set out clear conditions under which foreigners can apply for Norwegian citizenship without first obtaining a permanent residence permit, according to guidance published by the country's immigration authority, the UDI.

Under the rules, a foreign national who does not hold a permanent residence permit may still file a citizenship application, provided they can demonstrate that they meet all the requirements for permanent residence at the point when UDI formally processes and decides on the case.

Norway sets rules for foreigners to get citizenship without permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The timing matters: the requirements must be satisfied not at the moment of application, but on the day the authority makes its final determination.

Norway citizenship: Valid residence permit is non-negotiable

Applicants pursuing this route must hold a valid residence permit throughout the process. If a permit expires and no renewal application has been registered, UDI will reject the citizenship application outright.

Additionally, because no permanent residence permit is in place, the application cannot move through an automated system and must instead be reviewed manually, with officers verifying that every requirement has been fulfilled.

The language demands on this pathway are notably stricter than those tied to a standard permanent residence application. To qualify for citizenship, applicants must pass an oral Norwegian language test at a higher proficiency level than is required for permanent residence. For the social studies component, candidates must pass either the dedicated citizenship test, known as the statsborgerprøven, or the social studies test conducted in Norwegian.

Norway citizenship: Criminal record extends waiting period

Applicants with a criminal history face an additional layer of complexity. Those who have been convicted of an offence or received a fine are subject to waiting periods before they can qualify for either permanent residence or citizenship.

Crucially, the waiting period calculations differ between the two, meaning the clock on one may have run out while the other is still ticking. A person who has already become eligible for a permanent residence permit based on their record could still be ineligible for citizenship, and the reverse is equally possible.

The UDI's guidance makes clear that navigating this route requires careful attention to timing, documentation, and language proficiency, with no room for automatic processing to catch potential gaps in an application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng