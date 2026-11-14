Rotimi Amaechi, the ADC vice-presidential candidate, addressed a presidential rally in Bauchi on Saturday, November 14, 2026

Amaechi mapped out the states where he said Atiku Abubakar and the ADC hold a clear advantage over President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027

The ADC vice-presidential candidate singled out the South West and South South as key battlegrounds in the upcoming election

Rotimi Amaechi, the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, has declared that the party is on course to defeat President Bola Tinubu, claiming it already holds an advantage in the majority of states across the country.

Amaechi made the remarks at the ADC's presidential rally in Bauchi on Saturday, November 14, where he laid out a state-by-state breakdown of the expected contest between his party and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rotimi Amaechi expresses confidence that Atiku Abubakar will defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi's state-by-state breakdown

According to Amaechi, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has secured the support of 13 states across the North East and North West. He contrasted this with what he described as Tinubu's limited foothold in the South West, saying the president can count on only five of the region's six states, with the sixth set to go to the Action Peoples Movement (APM).

Amaechi also pointed to the North Central as fertile ground for the ADC, naming Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa as states where Atiku would, in his words, "easily" prevail. He added that the South East would offer Tinubu no gains, and said the ADC intended to contest the South South aggressively.

Amaechi said:

"Atiku has the 13 states in the North East and North West. Tinubu has only 5 in the South West, and the 6th goes to APM. We'll fight him in the South-South and North Central. In the North Central, Atiku will easily take Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa. The South East is a no-go for Tinubu. Be assured the ADC will win."

ADC's confidence ahead of 2027

The Bauchi rally marks one of the ADC's most detailed public attempts to frame the 2027 presidential race as a winnable contest against the APC incumbent. Amaechi's comments signal the party's intention to build a broad coalition that cuts across Nigeria's geopolitical zones rather than relying on a single regional base.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president who has contested the presidency multiple times, was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate following a party primary. Amaechi, a former Rivers State governor and ex-minister of transportation, was named his running mate.

Watch the full video on X here:

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng