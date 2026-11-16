Peter Obi pushed back against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's claim that he abandoned Anambra State during its erosion crisis

Obi announced a 10-day 'Record of Service' series to present his achievements as governor to the public

Tinubu made the accusation at an APC rally in Akwa Ibom State, comparing Obi's record to his own work in Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Awka, Anambra State - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has rejected accusations by President Bola Tinubu that he fled from his responsibilities as governor of Anambra State, saying the facts of his tenure will speak for themselves.

Legit.ng reports that Obi made his position known in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, November 16, 2026, following remarks Tinubu made at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Akwa Ibom State.

Peter Obi responds to Tinubu’s claims about his record as Anambra governor. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

At the rally, the president took direct aim at Obi's gubernatorial record, drawing a contrast with what he described as his own decisive action against coastal challenges in Lagos.

"He (Peter Obi) ran away from erosion in Anambra State. And he said he wants to be a president. Which president?" Tinubu told supporters.

He added:

"I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I confronted the Atlantic Ocean, I tamed it for you."

The president also praised Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno for taking on erosion challenges in his state.

Watch Tinubu's viral video below via X:

Obi announces 10-day service record series

Writing from the United States, where he said he had just arrived to honour an invitation ahead of engagements in Washington DC the following morning, Obi said he would launch a ten-day series documenting his time in office.

"In particular, in light of allegations that I abandoned Anambra State during the erosion crisis, among other assertions, I consider it necessary to present the facts to the public. I have never evaded any responsibility entrusted to me, and I will certainly not shirk my responsibility to help address Nigeria's challenges," he wrote.

The NDC candidate said he titled the series his "Record of Service" and that it would cover his interventions, achievements and the duties he carried out as governor. He framed the decision as a response to opponents he described as being "uneasy about their own records" while scrutinising his past.

The Obidient Movement leader added that while no leader achieves every intended goal, his dedication was never in question.

"Although no one can always attain every intended result, I have never been found lacking in dedication or effort. I have always given the task my full commitment," he wrote.

Obi confident in own record

He closed by drawing a distinction between records and political rhetoric, writing: "I am confident that, ultimately, facts outlast allegations, while records carry greater weight than rhetoric. Let my record speak for itself!"

Throughout his campaign, Obi has focused on policy proposals and practical solutions, but the exchange marks one of the more direct confrontations between him and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read Obi's full statement below via the X post:

Read more Peter Obi news

Thugs attack Obi's NDC supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed hoodlums stormed an NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos, sending participants running for safety.

NDC supporters and party members fought back.

Source: Legit.ng