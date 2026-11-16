NDC chieftain Babachir Lawal said Peter Obi and Kwankwaso enjoy divine backing ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Lawal, a former SGF, said the NDC has built structures and systems to convert its candidates' popularity into electoral victory

The former SGF dismissed the recent departure of key Obidient Movement figures from Obi's camp, calling it a natural part of politics

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Babachir Lawal, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has said Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates for 2027, carry God's favour going into the election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal, who served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation under former President Muhammadu Buhari, pointed to the organic public support both candidates attract as evidence of divine grace.

Babachir Lawal says Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have God's favour and the popular support needed to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Lawal made the remarks on Sunday, November 15, 2026, during an interview on Arise Television. He

"I have told everybody that talks to me that both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have the grace of God upon their lives, which makes people like them," he said. "The population likes them. They just show up in the market. They don't hire people to come to their rallies. People just turn out at their own expense."

NDC's plan to translate popularity into votes

Drawing on his years in Nigerian politics, Lawal said he has experience recognising signs that favour opposition movements, adding that he previously helped drive Tinubu's political machinery before parting ways with him.

"Even this your president, I drove his system up to the primaries," he said. "So I am a very skilled and experienced person in the game. I can see the signs and we know the loopholes. And we are working on the loopholes."

He expressed full confidence in the NDC's ability to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party has built structures to back its ambitions.

"We have an inside chance of toppling this government. We are inside and we know we will beat this government," he said. "I am 100 percent confident."

Lawal described the role of the party's technical team as converting the candidates' widespread appeal into actual polling results, with a focus on protecting and counting votes.

"This grace that God has bestowed upon them, it's our duty, the technical people, to harmonise and crystallise this thing into delivering it at the polling station and protecting the votes and ensuring it's counted," he said.

On defections from the Obidient Movement

Lawal brushed aside concerns over the recent exit of several figures from Obi's camp, including Yunusa Tanko, former national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, as well as Nana Kazaure, Doyin Okupe, and the former NDC deputy national publicity secretary.

He drew a parallel with politicians who have left Tinubu's circle, naming Kashim Imam and Rauf Aregbesola as examples.

"Leaving a political party is only natural. Nigeria is like a big company with many political parties. And people come in there with their own different ideas about what they can get out of it," he said.

Lawal noted that some people join movements expecting financial rewards, and departures are inevitable when those expectations go unmet.

"The Obidient system is not about money. And people have families to feed, bills to pay. And if they join the Obidient Movement hoping to get the resources to settle these, they will be disappointed," he said.

Babachir Lawal says the party is building systems to turn the candidates’ popularity into votes and protect them at polling stations. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Facebook

Thugs attack Kwankwaso’s convoy, smash 7 vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected thugs attacked Kwankwaso's campaign convoy in Bichi, Kano state.

The NDC governorship candidate's spokesperson confirmed injuries to campaign team members and damage to several vehicles.

The attack happened after the convoy had passed through six other local government areas without any trouble.

Source: Legit.ng