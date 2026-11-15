Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the growing 'Bamayi' chant in northern Nigeria is more than a slogan

The cleric said the North does not trust Tinubu with power and cautioned him against campaigning in the core North

Ayodele warned that the movement could extend to governors, senators, and House of Representatives members across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned President Bola Tinubu to treat the rising "Bamayi" chant across northern Nigeria with urgency, saying it represents a spiritual campaign to drive the ruling party from power.

The warning was contained in a statement released on Sunday, November 15, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng.

Ayodele urges Tinubu to pay attention to the “Bamayi” chant spreading across northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele claimed northern Nigerians have lost confidence in President Tinubu and that ordinary citizens in the region are no longer listening to their leaders on the matter.

"Tinubu must be careful about going to the North because they don't want him. They don't trust him with power, and they are not happy with the government. This has gone beyond the leaders because the masses are not interested in listening to their leaders; they just want a new government, and this is why the Bamayi chant is spreading rapidly in the North," he said.

'Bamayi as a spiritual movement' - Ayodele

The cleric stressed that the chant carries a deeper significance than its surface appearance suggests.

"Bamayi may look like an ordinary chant, but it is a spiritual movement designed to remove Tinubu from power. He needs to take it seriously; otherwise, there will be a lot of issues for him at the election, even before election day," Ayodele said.

He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has yet to grasp what the movement truly represents, and that its reach will spread well beyond the presidency.

"The ruling party hasn't seen what this is all about, and it will extend to some state governors, senators, and House of Representatives members. It is a campaign to remove the ruling party, and the northerners are ready for this. Bamayi will do a lot because it is real.

"Tinubu should not take it for granted because it will send a lot of people away," he said.

Ayodele says the “Bamayi” movement could drive mass voter turnout in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

'Bamayi opposite of 'Emilokan' - Ayodele

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele described "Bamayi" as the direct opposite of "Emilokan," the phrase widely associated with Tinubu's 2023 presidential campaign. He said the movement has a traceable source and warned that unless the President identifies and addresses it, it will be impossible to contain.

"They must not joke with it but quickly adjust and do all that is needful. There will be so much rejection before the election and during the election.

"Some candidates may not even be allowed to vote because of this. Bamayi is the opposite of 'Emilokan'. People will come out en masse to vote despite the fact that they want to disenfranchise some of them," he said.

The cleric urged Tinubu's camp to respond quickly and decisively, warning that inaction ahead of the 2027 general elections could prove costly for the ruling party.

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Source: Legit.ng