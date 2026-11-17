FG has published an online register of approved TVET centres, helping Nigerians find recognised vocational training providers

Eligible trainees can learn practical trades and receive a monthly N30,000 stipend, subject to programme requirements

NBTE lists 3,471 institutions, but the total does not represent available TVET placements

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has made available an official online register of approved training centres for Nigerians interested in its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

The initiative offers eligible participants free vocational training and a monthly stipend of N30,000, providing an opportunity to acquire practical skills while receiving financial support.

FG invites Nigerians to apply for the TVET scheme, with participants receiving a N30,000 monthly stipend. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The approved centres can be checked through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) register and the Federal Ministry of Education's TVET portal.

The programme is designed to equip Nigerians with employable skills, encourage entrepreneurship and improve access to vocational education amid rising unemployment and economic pressures.

FG provides access to approved training centres

The NBTE maintains an online register covering vocational institutions, Skills Training Centres (STCs), Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs) and other recognised training providers.

Master Craft Persons (MCPs) are also involved in delivering practical, industry-based training under the TVET initiative.

The register allows prospective trainees to identify recognised institutions rather than relying on unverified lists circulating on social media.

Training providers are spread across different states, giving applicants opportunities to explore centres offering their preferred vocational skills.

However, applicants should understand that an institution's appearance on a register does not automatically guarantee admission or stipend payments.

How Nigerians can check approved TVET centres

Applicants seeking recognised training centres can follow these steps:

Visit the official NBTE register. Open the Federal Ministry of Education TVET portal to review programme information. Search available institutions using the location, ownership or programme filters provided. Check whether the preferred centre offers the desired vocational course. Follow the official application and placement instructions before reporting to any training centre.

Applicants should regularly monitor their registration dashboard and contact details for official updates concerning admission, training schedules and centre assignments.

Skills Nigerians can learn under TVET

The programme covers practical trades intended to prepare participants for employment, self-employment and small business opportunities.

Available training areas may include fashion design, tailoring, electrical installation, plumbing, welding, solar installation, automobile repairs and information technology.

The specific courses offered depend on the training provider and approved programme arrangements.

Participants are expected to receive hands-on instruction that can help them develop technical competence and improve their prospects in the labour market.

What to know about the N30,000 stipend

Under the TVET programme, eligible trainees are expected to receive a monthly upkeep allowance of N30,000 during the applicable training period.

However, registration alone does not guarantee payment. Applicants must satisfy the programme's eligibility, selection and participation requirements.

The stipend is intended to support trainees while they acquire practical skills, rather than serve as an unconditional cash grant.

Prospective applicants should also avoid individuals demanding payment to secure admission, confirm centre placement or release allowances.

Nigerians rush to apply as FG release the list of approved centres for TVET scheme. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Official programme information should be obtained directly from the Federal Ministry of Education and NBTE platforms.

The NBTE register currently displays 3,471 institutions across its various categories, including 2,362 Skills Training Centres and 322 Master Craft Persons.

These figures cover the wider NBTE register and should not be interpreted as the number of available TVET programme placements.

How to access TVET schemes nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians seeking opportunities to acquire practical skills and improve their livelihoods can now apply for the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, Cohort 3.

The initiative offers selected participants free vocational training alongside a monthly upkeep allowance of N30,000, providing financial support while they acquire skills for employment or self-employment.

Source: Legit.ng