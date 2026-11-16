Ibrahim Kashim, the NDC's Bauchi governorship candidate, announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, November 16

Kashim, a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, made the announcement at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi

His name had already appeared on INEC's official list of governorship candidates before he crossed to the ruling party

Ibrahim Kashim, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate for Bauchi State, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), abandoning his candidacy with the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kashim, who previously served as Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, made the announcement on Monday, November 16, at a ceremony held at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi. His switch came even after the Independent National Electoral Commission had published his name on its official list of governorship candidates.

NDC governorship candidate in Bauchi joins APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @NigeriaNDCNG

Source: Twitter

Why Kashim left the NDC

The former SSG said he crossed to the APC because the ruling party offered Bauchi a better chance to engage with national governance and secure development resources. He described the APC as a party with an overwhelming presence across Northern Nigeria, as well as the political structure needed to advance the state's interests in Abuja.

Kashim argued that staying outside the federal ruling party could weaken Bauchi's ability to draw federal projects, attract investment, shape national policy, and secure adequate representation at the centre.

The Punch reported that he said his exit from the NDC was formalised on October 16, 2026, when he resigned from the party after what he described as careful reflection. Despite the defection, Kashim said his commitment to the development of Bauchi remained firm.

Kashim's plans for Bauchi

The former governorship candidate used the occasion to outline his priorities should he eventually lead the state, listing job creation for young people, women's empowerment, improved agricultural output, better education and stronger healthcare delivery as his key goals.

He also called on his supporters, political associates and other stakeholders to follow him into the APC, saying Bauchi could not afford to be left out of opportunities accessible through the federation.

Legit.ng previously reported on the emergence of NDC governorship candidates across several states ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Peter Obi ratified as the party's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

APC received defecting NDC governorship candidate in Bauchi Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng