A video recorded by late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in December 2021 has emerged, showing that he named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor

In the recording, Taiwo assigned his son, Jimmy Odukoya, the role of Areogun’s immediate administrative assistant and head of the youth church

The church’s Board of Trustees said it only obtained the recording in December 2025, more than two years after Taiwo’s death

The leadership crisis at the Fountain of Life Church has taken a fresh turn after a secret video recorded by its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, emerged, outlining his preferred successor and the role he wanted his son, Jimmy, to occupy.

In the December 2021 recording, Taiwo named Pastor Kunle Areogun as the person who should take over the leadership of the church if he died or became incapacitated.

Taiwo Odukoya names Pastor Kunle Areogun as the person who should take over the leadership of the church, and Jimmy should deputise. Photos: @pastorpj/@taiwoodukoya/IG.

Source: Twitter

The video, which was reportedly recorded by Jimmy at his father's request and witnessed by his older brother, Pastor John Odukoya, has become central to the ongoing dispute over the church's leadership.

What Taiwo Odukoya said about his successor

According to the transcript released by the Board of Trustees, the late cleric stated that Areogun should become the next pastor of the church.

He also explained that Jimmy should serve as Areogun's immediate administrative assistant and lead the youth church.

Taiwo said:

“...the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun and to be his immediate assistant, that is in terms of administration, is Jimmy Odukoya, who will be the head of the youth church...”

The late founder reportedly explained that the arrangement was intended to address a section of the church's constitution that was being reviewed.

In a statement dated November 17, 2026, the Board of Trustees said it only became aware of the recording in December 2025, approximately four years after it was made.

The board said it had appointed Jimmy as senior pastor in September 2023 after he indicated that his father had handed the leadership mantle to him.

According to the trustees, the recording was not presented during the initial deliberations that led to his appointment.

The board has since withdrawn its recognition of Jimmy as senior pastor and appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

Jimmy Odukoya rejects trustees' decision

However, Jimmy has rejected the purported removal, insisting that he remains the duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees.

He described the trustees' action as unconstitutional, arguing that his appointment in September 2023 was unanimous and that no valid process had removed him.

The dispute has left the church facing competing claims over its leadership, with the trustees maintaining their decision and Jimmy refusing to recognise it.

Founded in 1992 by Taiwo and his wife, Bimbo Odukoya, the Fountain of Life Church is headquartered in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Watch the Instagram video of Taiwo Odukoya here:

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries, introduces new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US.

Source: Legit.ng