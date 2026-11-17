Davido has expressed happiness for his cousin, Nike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos, following her relationship debut with rapper 6uff

In a video shared online, the music star asked Nikos if she was happy before telling her how pleased he was to see her smiling

Nikos recently soft-launched her relationship with 6uff after previously dating singer and producer Young John

Nigerian music star Davido has shown his supportive side after sharing a heartwarming moment with his cousin, Nike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos.

The singer expressed happiness for Nikos following her budding romance with rapper Okwudili Onyeka Okolo, better known as 6uff.

In a recent video Davido shared online, he was seen checking on his cousin's happiness and telling her how pleased he was to see her doing well.

Davido says he is happy with his cousin, Nikos. Photos: @davido/@nikos/IG.

Source: Instagram

"I'm happy you're happy," the singer told her.

Nikos steps out with rapper 6uff

Nikos recently got people talking about her love life after soft-launching 6uff on her social media pages.

The pair have also been spotted together in public, holding hands and sharing a kiss.

She was also present at the rapper's birthday celebration, where friends and well-wishers gathered to celebrate him.

Davido's comments came amid the attention surrounding the new relationship, as fans followed the couple's public appearances.

Before her romance with 6uff, Nikos was linked to music producer and singer Young John.

The pair made their relationship public in July 2024 and were seen together at different events, sharing pictures and affectionate moments.

Although the supplied details do not establish when their relationship ended, Nikos appears to have moved on.

Watch the X video of Davido teasing Nikos here:

Reactions trail video of Davido and Nikos

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@olamilekan1381 stated:

"People who were born in love. Grew up in love. Move around with love. And some people will be saying Davido is too playful, he's too accessible, he relates with everybody.. bla bla bla. Una dey ment. Shey na everybody go dey behave like Ibrahim wey him parents no live together?"

@McelwainO42 noted:

"I like older women cause look at this gorgeous aunt"

Nikos Living earlier dated singer Young John. Photo: @nikosliving/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido’s Cousin Nikos Babii drops music

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii, ventured into music and released her new single to the surprise of fans.

The socialite and lifestyle influencer showcased her singing and rapping skills in her new song, DND.

The clip went viral on social media, with netizens rating Nikos Babii’s skills and others praising the talent in her family.

Source: Legit.ng