A fan teased VDM on X with a post suggesting he was waiting for Davido to miss out on a Grammy win

VDM responded on Instagram, admitting he is "petty" but acknowledging Davido faces tough competition from Ayra Starr, Tems, and Angélique Kidjo

His response stirred mixed reactions online, with many fans asking him to stay out of Davido's business

Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Veryarkman (VDM), has weighed in on Davido's 2027 Grammy nomination, and his reaction is turning heads online.

The controversy started when a user on X posted a teasing remark suggesting VDM was simply waiting for O.B.O. to miss out at the Grammys.

VDM has opened up about Davido's Grammy nomination while comparing him with other artists in his category. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@davido

Source: Instagram

The post caught enough attention to draw a direct response from the social media commentator himself.

On Monday, 16 November 2026, VDM took to his Instagram story to set the record straight, or at least attempt to.

While admitting to his petty streak, he declared that the music star must and will win the award, albeit with notable caveats.

"I am a petty man that don't give a hoof but please tell me how this would benefit me? For the fun of the BIG 3 debate, HE GO WIN (must win) it is a tough category because of Ayra and Tems and mama Kidjo, especially Ayra but well let's seee.... I petty I no too wicked," he wrote.

VDM has shared his take on the 2027 Grammy Awards and the people nominated in some categories. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM on Davido: Big 3 debate reignited

VDM's comments land squarely in the middle of Nigeria's long-running "Big 3" conversation, the ongoing debate over who ranks highest among Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

By rooting for Davido's Grammy win while acknowledging strong competition from Ayra Starr, Tems, and legendary Beninese artist Angélique Kidjo, VDM's post reads more like reluctant support than a genuine endorsement.

Here is the Instagram post made by the activist about Davido:

Fans react to VDM's post

The comment section did not let VDM off lightly. Here is what people had to say:

@browniwales wrote:

"We don't want you to predict pls. Leave Davido alone pls."

@ebi.osca commented:

"This guy don day irritate person sometimes too day talk "

@ebhooriazeglory shared:

"Knowing when to shi is a blessing."

@kwan_bay said:

"Go sit down bros, all this plenty no too much"

@angrybirdiie reacted:

"To send NGO money na by force oo"

@official_isaacpounds wrote:

"Oga post the one e call out NYSC"

VDM leaks Zinoleesky's voice note with Lil Frosh

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman on Monday, November 9, 2026, released a leaked voice note allegedly capturing a private conversation between Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky after Mohbad’s death.

In the recording, Lil Frosh claimed Davido personally called him to advise Zinoleesky to leave Marlians Records. VDM said he had kept the recording for a long time, alleging that Davido and others had discussed plans to have Mohbad arrested in a WhatsApp group.

Source: Legit.ng