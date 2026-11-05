Prophet Ekong Ituen published a list of nine governorship candidates he said had already secured victory in the spiritual realm ahead of 2027

The cleric named sitting governors from Delta, Kaduna, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Cross River, and Gombe states among those on his list

Ituen also named Rivers State's Kingsley Chinda and Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, urging rivals not to waste resources contesting against them

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Asaba, Delta State - Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries has named nine governorship candidates he believes will win their respective elections in the 2027 general elections, warning other aspirants against contesting the listed politicians.

In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Prophet Ituen attributed his latest prophecy to a divine vision.

Prophet Ituen releases his predictions for the 2027 governorship elections, naming nine candidates and urging their opponents to prepare congratulatory messages instead. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Ituen stated that the names were based on revelations he received in the spiritual realm.

The cleric listed Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno among the politicians he said had already secured spiritual victories. He also named Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, Kingsley Chinda of Rivers State, Jamilu Gwamna of Gombe State, and Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

2027 election: Ituen advises rival candidates

The prophet urged candidates from opposing political parties to step aside rather than spend money and energy running against the nine individuals he listed. He advised them to begin drafting congratulatory messages instead.

Ituen grounded his claims in the belief that events in the spiritual realm determine what happens in the physical world, arguing that the listed candidates had effectively already won before a single vote was cast.

He also told his followers to expect more names in the coming weeks, saying he would continue releasing predictions as he received further spiritual revelations.

"I am here to speak the mind of God concerning Humanity and Nations with absolute manifestation," he said in the post.

Ituen's list covers states from across Nigeria's geopolitical zones, mixing sitting governors seeking re-election with at least two candidates, Chinda and Gwamna, who are seeking to unseat incumbents or win open seats in their states.

Nigerians will head to the polls in early 2027 to elect their preferred candidates to various political offices across the country. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The nine politicians listed by Prophet Ituen are highlighted below:

Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State Uba Sani – Kaduna State Alex Otti – Abia State Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State Kingsley Chinda – Rivers State Bassey Otu – Cross River State Jamilu Gwamna – Gombe State Obafemi Hamzat – Lagos State

Read Ituen's latest prophecy in full in his Facebook post (here).

Read more on the 2027 elections

Ituen predicts Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ituen prophesied that President Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will secure victory in the 2027 elections.

Tinubu, 74, won the last presidential vote in February 2023, which his two main rivals unsuccessfully challenged in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng