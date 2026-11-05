Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

2027 Election: Prophet Names 9 Governorship Candidates He Says Will Win, Full List Emerges
Politics

2027 Election: Prophet Names 9 Governorship Candidates He Says Will Win, Full List Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Prophet Ekong Ituen published a list of nine governorship candidates he said had already secured victory in the spiritual realm ahead of 2027
  • The cleric named sitting governors from Delta, Kaduna, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Cross River, and Gombe states among those on his list
  • Ituen also named Rivers State's Kingsley Chinda and Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, urging rivals not to waste resources contesting against them

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Asaba, Delta State - Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries has named nine governorship candidates he believes will win their respective elections in the 2027 general elections, warning other aspirants against contesting the listed politicians.

In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Prophet Ituen attributed his latest prophecy to a divine vision.

Read also

Nigerian governor declares Friday November 6 work-free day, gives reason

Prophet Ekong Ituen names nine governorship candidates he predicts will win the 2027 elections and urges other aspirants not to contest against them.
Prophet Ituen releases his predictions for the 2027 governorship elections, naming nine candidates and urging their opponents to prepare congratulatory messages instead. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Getty Images

Ituen stated that the names were based on revelations he received in the spiritual realm.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The cleric listed Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno among the politicians he said had already secured spiritual victories. He also named Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, Kingsley Chinda of Rivers State, Jamilu Gwamna of Gombe State, and Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

2027 election: Ituen advises rival candidates

The prophet urged candidates from opposing political parties to step aside rather than spend money and energy running against the nine individuals he listed. He advised them to begin drafting congratulatory messages instead.

Ituen grounded his claims in the belief that events in the spiritual realm determine what happens in the physical world, arguing that the listed candidates had effectively already won before a single vote was cast.

Read also

Oyo commissioner, 2 aides resign from Governor Makinde's cabinet in one day

He also told his followers to expect more names in the coming weeks, saying he would continue releasing predictions as he received further spiritual revelations.

"I am here to speak the mind of God concerning Humanity and Nations with absolute manifestation," he said in the post.

Ituen's list covers states from across Nigeria's geopolitical zones, mixing sitting governors seeking re-election with at least two candidates, Chinda and Gwamna, who are seeking to unseat incumbents or win open seats in their states.

Nigerians go to the polls in early 2027 to elect their leaders at various levels
Nigerians will head to the polls in early 2027 to elect their preferred candidates to various political offices across the country. Photo credit: @inecnigeria
Source: Twitter

The nine politicians listed by Prophet Ituen are highlighted below:

  1. Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State
  2. Uba Sani – Kaduna State
  3. Alex Otti – Abia State
  4. Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State
  5. Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State
  6. Kingsley Chinda – Rivers State
  7. Bassey Otu – Cross River State
  8. Jamilu Gwamna – Gombe State
  9. Obafemi Hamzat – Lagos State

Read Ituen's latest prophecy in full in his Facebook post (here).

Read more on the 2027 elections

Read also

2027: Yahaya Bello vows to spend 2 weeks in top Northern state for Tinubu's re-election

Ituen predicts Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ituen prophesied that President Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will secure victory in the 2027 elections.

Tinubu, 74, won the last presidential vote in February 2023, which his two main rivals unsuccessfully challenged in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Rivers StateAkwa Ibom StateKaduna StateLagos StateDelta State
Hot:
Zimbabwe Thinking messages Good evening message Things girlfriend happy Female blonde anime characters