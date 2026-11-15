The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland made a public declaration at a 3-day conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and several other political figures attended the conference organised for clerics and politicians

The League's Board of Trustees chairman warned that Islamic clerics are not politicians and must not campaign for any party

Ibadan, Oyo State - The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland on Saturday, November 14, 2026, formally declared that it will not endorse any politician or political party ahead of the 2027 elections, saying its role is to pray for Nigeria and guide the people rather than campaign for candidates.

Legit.ng reports that the declaration came during the opening ceremony of a three-day conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State, organised for imams, alfas, political office holders and traditional rulers. The theme of the conference was 'The Responsibilities of Politicians and Electorate During and After Electoral Process.'

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland says it will not endorse any politician or party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

League draws clear line between religion, politics

Chairman of the League's Board of Trustees, Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam-Abdullahi El-Ilory, told attendees that the League has no capacity or intention to announce a preferred candidate for any political office. The Principal of Morkaz in Agege, Lagos, stressed that Islamic clerics are not politicians and that their duty cannot include campaigning on behalf of any individual or party.

"We are religious leaders, we are not politicians, but we are the fathers of politicians. We will not declare support for any political party or politicians," he said.

"We the league of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland cannot declare support or announce our support for any politician or political party. We can only pray to God for Him to give us credible leaders."

League President Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere echoed the same position, saying imams must stay focused on religious guidance.

"We are not politicians. An Imam is not supposed to be involved in politics. Our focus should be to guide people and preach the religion of Islam in line with the Islamic principles," he said.

The Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola, said the conference was organised to build unity among Muslims in Yorubaland before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

2027 election: Makinde advises clerics

The conference drew prominent political figures, including Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde, APM gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State Abimbola Adekanmbi, his deputy Open Salawu, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state Hazeem Gbolarumi. Traditional rulers including Soun of Ogbomosoland Oba Afolabi Olaoye and Onigbeti of Igbeti Oba Bashir Abioye were also present, alongside Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland Alhaji Daud Akinola and Chief Imam of Ibadanland Sheikh Abdulganiy Abubakar Agbotomokekere.

Makinde, speaking at the event, called on Nigerians to prioritise national unity and urged Muslim clerics not to allow religion to become a tool for division during the forthcoming elections.

See Makinde's remarks at the event in Oyo in the X post below:

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

As they mobilise across the country in their bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu, the APC is also taking aggressive steps to retain power beyond 2027.

Source: Legit.ng