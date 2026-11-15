The UK government has outlined 25 work and study visa routes for people already in the UK who may be able to pay for a faster decision within 5 working days

Eligibility for the priority service depends on how an applicant proves their identity, either at a UKVCAS centre or through the UK Immigration ID Check app, and not every route qualifies under both methods

There is a limit on how many people can access the faster decision service, and applicants will only find out if the option is available to them once they begin their application

The UK government has set out 25 visa routes under which main applicants already living in the UK may be able to pay for a priority decision on their visa or extension within 5 working days.

According to the guidance, the service is open to people who already have permission to be in the United Kingdom.

UK outlines visa routes that can get faster decision. Photo credit: The Times, Andrew Aitchison/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

How the Priority Service Works

Whether an applicant can access the 5-working-day option depends on both the visa route they are applying under and how they choose to prove their identity.

Identity verification happens in one of two ways: by attending an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizen Application Services (UKVCAS) centre, or by using the ID Check app to scan an identity document.

Importantly, not every eligible route qualifies under both methods. For example, the Minister of Religion visa (T2) is eligible for the 5-working-day service when using a UKVCAS appointment, but not when using the ID Check app.

The Scale-up Worker visa works the other way, it qualifies via the ID app but not via a UKVCAS appointment.

The Innovator Founder visa is eligible at a UKVCAS appointment but not through the ID app for the 5-working-day service.

There is also a limit on the number of people who can apply for a faster decision at any given time.

If the option is unavailable, applicants can still submit a standard application. Applicants will find out whether the priority service is offered to them during the application process itself.

The 25 Eligible Visa Routes

According to the guidance, the following work and study routes are eligible for a decision within 5 working days for main applicants inside the UK:

If you're applying based on your job or being sponsored:

1. Health and Care Worker visa.

2. Minister of Religion visa (T2).

3. Scale-up Worker visa.

4. Skilled Worker visa.

Work in the UK for an overseas employer:

5. Graduate Entrepreneur visa.

6. Graduate Trainee - Global Business Mobility visa.

7. Secondment Worker - Global Business Mobility visa.

8. Senior or Specialist Worker - Global Business Mobility visa.

9. Service Supplier - Global Business Mobility visa.

10. UK Expansion Worker - Global Business Mobility visa.

Temporary work:

11. Charity Worker visa (Temporary Work).

12. Creative Worker visa (Temporary Work).

13. Government Authorised Exchange visa (Temporary Work).

14. International Agreement visa (Temporary Work).

15. Religious Worker visa (Temporary Work).

Starting a business:

16. Innovator Founder visa.

Other work visas:

17. Global Talent visa.

18. Graduate visa.

19. High Potential Individual visa.

20. Hong Kong BNO visa.

21. International Sportsperson visa.

22. Investor visa (Tier 1).

23. Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

If you want to study in the UK:

24. Child Student visa.

25. Student visa.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng