Bandits shot dead Hon. Nasiru Sani Kaura, a Senior Special Assistant to Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal, during a dawn attack in Kaura Namoda

The attackers stormed a residential area while residents observed early morning Fajr prayers, sending the community into panic

In a separate development, Zamfara police rescued 19 women and children who had spent 22 days in bandits' captivity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bandits have killed a Senior Special Assistant to Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal during a pre-dawn attack on a residential neighbourhood in Kaura Namoda town, Zamfara State.

The victim, Hon. Nasiru Sani Kaura, was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday, November 18, 2026, when the gunmen stormed the low-cost area of Kaura Namoda.

Gunmen storm residential neighbourhood as residents gathered for Fajr prayers. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, residents said the attack happened while Muslims in the neighbourhood had gathered for the Subh (Fajr) prayer.

The residents said the bandits fired indiscriminately and drove people out of their homes.

Nasiru was a grassroots politician and community leader. His death plunged Kaura Namoda and surrounding communities in Zamfara into mourning.

Many described him as a significant loss to the people he served. His body was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Security concerns deepen in Zamfara North

The killing has sharpened anxiety over the state of security in Kaura Namoda and the broader Zamfara North area, where communities have repeatedly faced bandit attacks, killings, and abductions.

Residents have urged the state government and security agencies to do more to protect lives, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods.

In a separate development that emerged around the same period, the Zamfara State Police Command announced the rescue of 19 kidnapped victims after 22 days in captivity.

The victims, all women and children, had been abducted from Tungar Haki Village through Wanke in Gusau Local Government Area and taken to a hideout near Kungurmi Village.

Police spokesperson DSP Yazid Abubakar said operatives recovered the victims on Saturday, November 14, at about 10am following credible intelligence on their location.

The rescue was carried out jointly by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, police personnel attached to Government House, operatives of the Department of State Services and local hunters. All 19 victims were confirmed unharmed and had been returned to their families.

The two incidents reflect the ongoing security crisis gripping parts of Zamfara, particularly communities in the northern districts, where banditry continues to claim lives and disrupt daily life.

Bandits gun down Zamfara state governor’s aide

Source: Original

12 family members die after bandits set room ablaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked Gidan Taba village in Maradun LGA, Zamfara State, on Saturday night, targeting one family.

The 12 victims, including a father, his wives, and young children, died after bandits set their room on fire.

Local vigilantes engaged the attackers in a gun duel and freed some of the abducted residents.

Source: Legit.ng