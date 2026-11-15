Uncle Kweku Adumatta, one of Ghana's most recognised marriage and relationship counsellors, passed away on November 10, 2026

The counsellor built a loyal following through regular appearances on platforms including UTV, Joy Prime, Happy FM and Onua FM

Adumatta was widely known for his '3Ds' framework for marriage preparation, which guided thousands of Ghanaians

Ghana's marriage and relationship counselling community is mourning the loss of Uncle Kweku Adumatta, who died on November 10, 2026, following a brief illness.

He was widely regarded as one of the country's most trusted voices on love, family and personal development. The specific circumstances surrounding his passing have not been publicly disclosed.

Ghanaian relationship expert Uncle Kweku Adumatta’s reported death leaves many in shock. Credit: @utv

Source: Instagram

Adumatta became a household name through his consistent presence on some of Ghana's leading broadcast platforms.

Audiences tuning into UTV, Joy Prime, Happy FM and Onua FM regularly encountered his thoughtful commentary on marriage, parenting and emotional wellbeing. His approach resonated deeply with couples and families working through everyday relationship challenges.

Uncle Kweku Adumatta's Counselling Philosophy

Central to his teaching was the conviction that lasting marriages are built on patience, self-awareness and a genuine willingness to embrace a partner's differences.

He often cautioned against selfishness within relationships, reminding couples that their contrasting backgrounds were something to be understood rather than resisted.

His most widely recognised contribution to relationship counselling was the "3Ds" framework, a model he developed to guide individuals through marriage preparation. Built around the principles of defining, determining and developing oneself, the concept challenged people to pursue personal growth before committing to a life partner, rather than entering marriage without a firm sense of identity.

Adumatta's influence stretched well beyond the broadcast studio. He was a sought-after speaker at mass wedding ceremonies, women's empowerment events and corporate gatherings, where he drew on his expertise in stress management, anger control and entrepreneurship to connect with varied audiences.

His professional portfolio also encompassed management consultancy, professional training and authorship, Yen.gh reports.

Through personal development programmes, he addressed practical life skills alongside the relationship-centred content that made him a public figure. The breadth of his work meant his impact was felt across both media and live community spaces, reaching thousands of Ghanaians throughout his career.

Uncle Kweku Adumatta leaves behind a substantial body of work that continues to serve as a resource for couples and individuals seeking guidance on love, family and self-improvement.

Fans mourn as news of marriage counsellor Uncle Kweku Adumatta’s reported death emerges. Credit: @utv

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo, wife give their lives to Christ

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Mutek, attending a church service where Apostle Joshua Selman was ministering resurfaced online days after their deaths.

The couple reportedly died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026. In the resurfaced footage, Chivayo and his wife were seen raising their hands during an altar call as they appeared to respond to an invitation to accept Christ at the House of Treasures Church Conference.

The video attracted renewed attention online, with social media users reflecting on the couple’s appearance at the Christian gathering shortly before their deaths.

Source: Legit.ng